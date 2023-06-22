What is Slate Milk? Everything you should know about UFC's new official marketing partner

Slate Milk has become the new official marketing partner of UFC, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization. Here's everything you need to know about this exciting collaboration.

Founded by Manny Lubin and Josh Belinsky in Boston, Massachusetts, Slate Milk has experienced remarkable growth since its inception. The company's mission was to revolutionize the world of chocolate milk, and they have certainly made a splash in the beverage industry. After a successful Kickstarter campaign and a memorable appearance on ABC's Shark Tank, Slate Milk officially launched in late 2019.

This multi-year marketing partnership between UFC and Slate Milk marks an exciting chapter for both entities. As an Official Partner of the promotion, Slate Milk will have prominent branding displayed in the Octagon during major events, including select Pay-Per-Views, Fight Nights, Dana White's Contender Series, and the highly anticipated season 32 of The Ultimate Fighter.

The collaboration doesn't stop there. Slate Milk will also be featured in event-specific social media content and Pay-Per-View broadcasts, allowing fans to further engage with the brand. With the promotion's vast digital and social channels reaching over 233 million global users, Slate Milk's presence will undoubtedly reach a massive audience.

Following the deal, co-founders Manny and Josh had the following to say:

"UFC is an incredible organization with some of the most loyal and passionate fans in the world. The continued growth of their business is really one of the more remarkable entrepreneurial stories of our generation."

"Our mission at Slate Milk is to help make people and the planet stronger. We’re extremely excited to partner with UFC to amplify our brand awareness and provide the UFC fanbase with shamelessly chuggable high protein, low sugar, delicious drinks.”

Moreover, Slate Milk's products will be available at the promotion's renowned Performance Institute in Las Vegas. This facility serves as a hub for training, nutrition, and recovery for fighters, making Slate Milk an ideal fit for athletes striving for peak performance.

Dana White speaks on UFC's new official marketing partner

Dana White recently shared his excitement about the organization's new official marketing partner, Slate Milk. In a video posted on his Instagram handle, White expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership and shed light on how the deal came about.

“I got turned on to Slate from a friend of mine and started using the product, fell in love with it. There is nothing better than doing deals with people, products or a company that you actually love and use," White said.

Poll : 0 votes