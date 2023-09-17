What is a split draw in UFC? Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 ends in controversial decision

The highly anticipated UFC flyweight title fight between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko ended on a controversial note as the judges declared the UFC Noche main event a split draw.

A split draw occurs in a fight when one of the three judges scores the fight in favor of one fighter, the second judge scores it in favor of the other fighter and the third judge scores the fight a draw.

The UFC Noche main event between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko was a rematch as the two fought earlier at UFC 285 where the Mexican fighter pulled off a huge upset victory by submitting Shevchenko in the fourth round.

The rematch unfolded differently as the two flyweights engaged in a grueling back-and-forth affair for 25 minutes.

In the end, the three judges scored the contest 48-47, 47-48 and 47-47 and therefore, the fight was declared a split draw.

Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 is not the first instance when a UFC title fight has ended in a split draw. In February 2003, B.J. Penn and Caol Uno fought for the vacant UFC lightweight title at UFC 41 and the end result was also a split draw.

Other examples of a split draw in a UFC title fight include Frankie Edgar vs. Gray Maynard at UFC 125 and Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Anakalaev at UFC 282.