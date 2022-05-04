What is the start time of the UFC 274 press conference?

The UFC 274 press conference is set to take place on Thursday, May 5 at 5 PM PT.

The event will be available to watch on the organization's official site as well as its social media handles such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Twitch. Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, Rose Namajunas, Carla Esparza, Michael Chandler, and Tony Ferguson are some of the most notable stars who will be present at the pre-fight press-conference.

The lightweight title will be on the line in the main event of the pay-per-view as Justin Gaethje gets his second shot at the undisputed belt against Brazilian champion Charles Oliveira.

Furthermore, former strawweight champion Carla Esparza will take on Rose Namajunas in a rematch as she challenges for the belt. The duo previously fought at The Ultimate Fighter 20 finale in 2014 with 'Cookie Monster' claiming a win. She became the first-ever women's strawweight champion in the process. Esparza is currently on a five-fight win streak and will once again look to reclaim her spot as the division's champion.

Top lightweights Micahel Chandler and Tony Ferguson are also set for a much-anticipated fight on the main card. The No.5-ranked Chandler enters the contest on the back of a two-fight skid. Meanwhile, the No.7-ranked Ferguson is on a three-fight losing streak himself. Both fighters will be determined to put themselves back among the division's elites with a win.

Charles Oliveira is the favorite to beat Justin Gaethje at UFC 274

Oliveira is the bookmakers' favorite to successfully defend his belt against 'The Highlight' at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The 32-year-old enters the contest on the back of a 10-fight win streak. He defeated Dustin Poirier via submission in his last fight at UFC 269. 'Do Bronx' has bettered the likes of Michael Chandler, Tony Ferguson, and more during his impressive unbeaten run.

Meanwhile, Gaethje will look to maximize his second title shot, having been beaten by Khabib Nurmagomedov in his first opportunity. The former interim champion last fought at UFC 268 where he earned a decision win against Michael Chandler in an absolute barnburner.

Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon will also clash in a battle of UFC veterans on the main card. Furthermore, former light heavyweight champion Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua is slated to fight Ovince Saint-Preux at UFC 274.

Edited by Aziel Karthak