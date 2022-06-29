What is the start time of UFC 276 press conference?

The official press conference for UFC 276 is scheduled to be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will start at 6 pm ET on Thursday, June 30.

The live event is free and open to the public. Doors to the event venue will open at 3 pm ET on Thursday. UFC fans around the globe can watch the press conference live on ufc.com and on the promotion's YouTube, Facebook and Twitch channels.

This edition of the UFC's numbered event will be headlined by the title fight between reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and the No .2 ranked contender Jared Cannonier.

Watch Israel Adesanya discuss his upcoming UFC 276 bout below:

This fight will mark Cannonier's maiden title shot in the promotion. Saturday's fight will also be the 'The Last Stylebender's' fifth title defense attempt. Adesanya is undefeated in the weight class, while his foe Cannonier is 5-1 in the division.

Both fighters are currently on a two-fight win streak. Adesanya most recently defeated Whittaker in their highly anticipated rematch at UFC 271 after emerging victorious against Marvin Vettori at UFC 263 for the second time as well.

Meanwhile, 'The Killa Gorilla' defeated Kelvin Gastelum back in August 2021 and most recently secured a highlight reel victory against Derek Brunson at UFC 271.

Stand out fights and the full lineup for UFC 276

Apart from the intriguing middleweight bout headlining the event, this edition of the UFC's fight card is also filled with possible barnburners throughout the card. The card features several fan favorite matchups

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway

This bout is the third time Volkanovski and Holloway will be facing each other inside the octagon. Reigning featherweight champ Volkanovski got the better of former champ Halloway on the first two occasions.

Volkanovski will be looking forward to successfully defending his title for a fourth time at UFC 276, while Holloway will be hoping to regain the featherweight crown he originally lost to 'The Great' at UFC 245.

UFC @ufc



Watch the full 2nd episode of



[ Familiar foes, face-to-face for the first time during fight week 🤝Watch the full 2nd episode of #UFC276 Embedded now: UFC.ac/3NxhzTQ #UFCFightWeek | Saturday | Live on ESPN+ PPV: ufc.ac/3OdfkGp Familiar foes, face-to-face for the first time during fight week 🤝Watch the full 2nd episode of #UFC276 Embedded now: UFC.ac/3NxhzTQ 🖥[ #UFCFightWeek | Saturday | Live on ESPN+ PPV: ufc.ac/3OdfkGp ] https://t.co/5D8eSUdsMq

Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira

No. 4 ranked middleweight contender Strickland will be hoping to earn himself a title shot with a victory over Alex Pereira. Pereira, a veteran kickboxer holding two victories against Adesanaya in Kickboxing, will be looking to secure his third win in the UFC.

Pauli.♤ @ItsPauliMMA Strickland will beat Pereira. I hope the fans are ready. Strickland will beat Pereira. I hope the fans are ready.

Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O'Malley

Surging bantamweight Sean O'Malley will face veteran Pedro Munhoz at the event. O'Malley will be on the hunt for a fourth successive win, while Munhoz hopes to get back in the win column after two consecutive losses at UFC 265 and UFC 269.

The full card for the event is given below:

Main Card

Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier - Title Fight

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway - Title Fight

Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira

Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley

Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena

Prelims

Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner

Ian Garry vs. Gabriel Green

Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone

Brad Tavares vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Early Prelims

Uriah Hall vs. Andre Muniz

Jessica Eye vs. Maycee Barber

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far