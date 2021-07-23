What is the Superman ice cream that Jake Paul went looking for in Cleveland?

Internet sensation Jake Paul recently posted a video to his YouTube channel where he went out onto the streets of Cleveland looking for 'Superman ice cream.'

'Superman ice cream' is a concoction of three different colors - red, yellow and blue. The three colors are a reference to comic book hero Superman's costume. The ice cream can be found in Wisconsin, Ohio and Michigan.

Paul, along with his friends, visited multiple places looking for the ice cream.

"We have been talking about Superman ice cream, which is something that's mainly in the Midwest. It's like my favorite ice cream," Jake Paul said in the video.

'The Problem Child' shared that he used to eat the frozen delicacy a lot during his childhood days.

"Superman ice cream, the best ice cream in the world. It is the ice cream that I grew up on, eating and loving...I haven't had this ice cream in eight or nine years so I don't even know if it's good. Hopefully I'll like it."

Unable to find the special ice cream, the 24-year-old looked visibly disappointed.

You can watch the full video below:

Jake Paul sent a 'Sleepy McGregor' chain to Dustin Poirier along with a hand-written note

Crazy press week but finally got time to get to a FedEx to ship this to Dustin🙏🏼



It’s on the way @DustinPoirier 💎 pic.twitter.com/De4i6aVGQd — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 15, 2021

Jake Paul sent a custom-made 'Sleepy McGregor' chain to Dustin Poirier after the UFC fighter defeated 'Notorious' for the second time at UFC 264. The chain shows the Irishman sleeping, resembling his posture after the TKO loss at UFC 257.

The 24-year-old also sent a hand-written note to 'The Diamond' that read:

"Dear Dustin, congrats for your much earned victory. I love what you are doing with your Good Fight Foundation. You deserve this chain more than me! Good always beats evil! Keep winning! P.S. Tell Jolie I said Hi - she's a badass!" Jake Paul wrote in the note.

After receiving the chain, Poirier posted a photo of it on Twitter, announcing that he will be auctioning it to raise money for his charity, 'The Good Fight Foundation.'

Got the sleepy mac chain today from @jakepaul I will be auctioning it off soon for @TheGoodFightFDN

To do something big in Lafayette!! pic.twitter.com/Yp4rd6J5Pl — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 16, 2021

Edited by Utathya Ghosh