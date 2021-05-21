What are the terms of the deal between Jake Paul and Showtime?

After competing in his first three boxing fights as a free agent, YouTube star Jake Paul has signed a deal with Showtime Boxing to become the promoter of his upcoming boxing matches. Paul competed under the Triller banner for two of his most recent fights with one-fight deals in place.

As reported by MMA Fighting, the terms of the deal between Showtime and Jake Paul are not yet public. However, talks over Jake Paul's return to fighting are already underway. Showtime and Paul are likely to agree to a multi-fight, multi-year deal. Showtime is already working with Jake Paul's older brother Logan Paul for a boxing exhibition against boxing great Floyd Mayweather.

YouTuber-turned-professional boxer Jake Paul has recently emerged as one of the most controversial and popular figures in the combat sports world. The 24-year-old has employed questionable methods in a bid to secure high-profile boxing matches against professional MMA fighters. His last fight was a first-round knockout win over retired MMA champion Ben Askren in April 2021, which improved his professional boxing record to 3-0.

The UFC does not want to do business with Jake Paul or venture into the celebrity fight market

Very few professional fighters are good at promoting fights. Jake Paul is a good self-promoter who has proven himself to be a somewhat skilled boxer. The combination of the two has generated quite a lot of money in his first three boxing fights, which explains Showtime's interest in doing business with him.

However, UFC fighters have been the primary target of Jake Paul's repeated callouts. The Ohio native has desperately called out accomplished MMA fighters like Conor McGregor, Kamaru Usman, and Daniel Cormier recently. However, UFC president Dana White has clarified the UFC's stance on the fighting business on multiple occasions.

While speaking to reporters during the UFC 261 post-fight press conference, White stated that the UFC's area of interest is pitting the most elite fighters against each other. He further stated that his organization would never venture into the celebrity fight market.

"He's [Jake Paul's] getting handpicked opponents and god knows what else is going on with that whole f***ing thing. There is a market for that. That's not what I do. People wanna see that, it's great and this kid's gonna make a couple of million bucks before this ride is over. It's just not what I do," Dana White said. "What happened here tonight is what I do. The best vs the best."