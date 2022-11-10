What are the terms of the former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez's bail?

This Tuesday, former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was released on $1 million bail after being in custody for eight months. Velasquez was arrested earlier this February for attempting to shoot Harry Goularte, accused of molesting the fighter's 4-year-old son.

Per the fighter's attorney, Mark Geragos, according to the conditions for the bail, Velasquez must wear a GPS tracker at all times and not come within 300 yards of the shooting victims.

In an interview with ESPN MMA, Geragos spoke about the hard-earned bail:

"It's been a long slog and I am very grateful... Nothing is as touching as watching him having it sink in with his wife, Michelle, there."

The ex-UFC champ has been in jail since last February after he allegedly fired a 40-caliber handgun multiple times into the vehicle Goularte was riding in Santa Clara County. Goularte's stepfather Paul Bender sustained non-fatal injuries from the shooting.

Velasquez pleaded not guilty to the incident last August. He was granted bail last Tuesday by Judge Arthur Bocanegra after four failed bail plea attempts under Judge Shelyna Brown.

According to a report by ESPN MMA, on February 24 the MMA fighter's son revealed to the police details of sexual misconduct which he had to face from a former daycare employee, Goularte, more than 100 times.

Harry Goularte is being charged with sexually assaulting a minor.

Cain Velasquez thanks everyone who stood by him in his trying times

In a recent interaction with CBS SF Bay area, after getting released from prison, former UFC champion Cain Velasquez thanked everyone for standing by him in his troubling times:

"[I] just feel blessed you know. Going to go home. It'll be good to be with the loved ones, the family... Just thank you to everybody who I had in my support. I value [it]. Yeah man, just I'll continue to be better as a person. I always do good things and just make something positive out of this terrible situation you know. My family and I, we are going to dot that."

The 40-year-old is a former two-time heavyweight champion. He holds wins against UFC greats such as Junior dos Anjos, Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira, and even Brock Lesnar. The mixed martial artist holds a record of 14 wins against three losses.

