Former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez freed on bail after eight months in jail

UFC legend and former WWE Superstar Cain Velasquez has been granted bail after spending eight months behind bars.

Velasquez was arrested in February this year after he allegedly shot at Harry Goularte. Goularte, who worked at Patty's Childcare, where Valesquez's son used to go, is accused of inappropriately touching the child. The former WWE star allegedly attacked Goularte with a firearm but mistakenly shot his stepfather. He has been denied bail multiple times.

Judge Arthur Bocanegra granted Velasquez $1 million bail on Tuesday and cited his non-existent criminal history as the reason.

While addressing Cain Velasquez in the courtroom today, Judge Bocanegra said that he was confident the former UFC star will no longer be a threat to the Goularte family.

“Mr. Velasquez, I would not release you if I was not convinced that upon a release at this time, eight months later, that you would be a danger to Harry Goularte primarily, Patricia Goularte or Paul Bender,” Bocanegra said. “If you are as devoted a husband and father, I’m confident and have to believe you will not jeopardize anything that would take you away from your son, your daughter, your family. I hope you don’t prove me wrong.” [H/T MMA Junkie]

Reaction to Cain Velasquez being released on bail

Fans and friends of the UFC legend reacted to the news and were overwhelmingly supportive of the judge's decision. Former WWE Superstar X-Pac took to Twitter to send out a GIF of Daniel Bryan doing the "yes!" chant.

MMA fighter Derek Brunson reacted to the news and said, "Welcome home CAIN."

MMA writer Damon Martin added that Velasquez will have to wear a GPS tracker and stay 300 yards away from Goularte.

One Twitter user wasn't in favor of the decision and claimed that the UFC legend was reckless with his actions.

Cain Velasquez had a brief stint in WWE before his release in April 2020. He aligned with Rey Mysterio to attack Brock Lesnar on SmackDown. The former UFC star battled Lesnar at Crown Jewel, where The Beast Incarnate emerged victorious. He was ultimately released due to budget cuts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

What are your thoughts on the Cain Velasquez situation? Let us know in the comments section below.

