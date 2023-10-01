What time does the Canelo Alvarez fight start? ET, PT, and GMT for the main event

All eyes will be on Canelo Alvarez on September 30 as he will take on Jermell Charlo for the super middleweight titles. The event will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

The main card for the Saturday event is expected to start at 5 pm PT, 8 pm ET, and 12 am GMT (on Sunday). The ring walks for the highly anticipated main event will take place around 8 pm PT, 11 pm ET, and 6 am GMT (on Sunday).

Coming into the fight, Canelo Alvarez is riding a two-fight win streak with back-to-back victories over Gennady Golovkin and John Ryder. Prior to that, the 33-year-old suffered his first loss since September 2013 as he came up short against Dmitry Bivol in May 2022.

Jermell Charlo, on the other hand, has been undefeated in his last five professional outings and has an overall record of 35-1-1.

Meanwhile, Alvarez's former opponent Bivol recently chimed in on the fight on social media. The Russian boxer said that he expects Alvarez to emerge victorious in the fight. Bivol also expressed excitement at the possibility of Charlo winning as he wished to compete in a title unification bout against him at 168 pounds.

"It's going to be an interesting fight. I think Canelo should win. But I will be happy if Charlo wins. I am interested in a unification fight at 168 [pounds]."

Bernard Hopkins does not share the same opinion as Bivol as the boxing legend picked Jermell Charlo to get his hand raised against Canelo Alvarez come fight night.

"[Charlo] has a legitimate chance. He has an 85% plus chance of beating Canelo. Why? Because, to my understanding, he’s not going in there to prove something, which would fall into Canelo’s hands. But he’s going to go in there and let him know, establish in the first round. That he belongs, he’s tough and he’s going to show him that his time came and gone."

Check out Bernard Hopkins' prediction for Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo below (8:40):