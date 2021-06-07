What time specifically does the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight start?

The much-awaited bout between undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and YouTuber-turned-prizefighter Logan Paul is finally happening.

In an epic crossover clash, Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul are locking horns on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Three fights are taking place in the undercard of the event - Chad Johnson vs. Brian Maxwell, Jarrett Hurd vs. Luis Arias, and Badou Jack vs. Dervin Colina.

The event started at 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT and the headliner between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul is going to take place at 11 pm ET/ 8 pm PT in the United States.

For the UK audience, the event started at 1 am BST and the main event is likely to go down at around 4 am BST. The card started at 5:30 am IST for the Indian fans and they can expect to see Floyd Mayweather fight Logan Paul at approximately 8:30 am IST.

Showtime is carrying the pay-per-view in the United States, Sky Sports Box Office in the UK, and Fanmio for the rest of the world. Pay-per-views are currently priced at $49.99 on both Showtime and Fanmio, while Sky Sports Box Office is charging £16.95 per viewing.

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul face off at their weigh in at the Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, FL 🥊



Mayweather ￼ ⚖️ 155 lbs.

Paul ￼⚖️ 189.5 lbs.



pic.twitter.com/OItjp2rDly — SAINT (@saint) June 5, 2021

Rules for Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul

A few days ahead of the fight, it was revealed that Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul will have no judges present for scoring as it is an exhibition bout, and therefore no official winner.

Knockouts were still allowed inside the ring and according to the referee's discretion, but the fight itself was not sanctioned by the Florida State Boxing Commission due to the significant difference in size between the two fighters.

The fight will be of eight three-minute rounds each and the competitors will have no headgear and 10oz gloves instead of 12oz, thanks to a late rule change.

Mayweather vs. Paul rules, per Florida commission:



— No judges

— No official winner read

— Knockouts legal

— KO up to ref discretion

— No headgear

— 12 oz. gloves

— Eight 3-minute rounds — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) June 2, 2021

