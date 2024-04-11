What time is the UFC 300 weigh-in? All about when the fighters will step on the scales

UFC 300 weigh-in information can be found below.

This Saturday night, one of the biggest UFC cards of all time will go down from Las Vegas. In the main event, Alex Pereira will look to defend his light-heavyweight gold against the man who never lost his title in the cage, Jamahal Hill.

The co-main event will see the return of Zhang Weili, who will meet fellow countrywoman Yan Xioanan. The other title on the line this weekend is the ceremonial 'BMF' championship, as Justin Gaethje defends against Max Holloway.

However, before those UFC 300 fights can be made official, the fighters need to make weight. Tomorrow morning, the athletes will head to the scale. The UFC will broadcast the official weigh-ins starting at 12 pm ET. That would be 5 pm for those across the pond.

It's worth noting that the company tends to make these weigh-ins a big deal. The morning weigh-in show is typically hosted by names such as Daniel Cormier, and Laura Sanko. They will preview the incredible fight card and also have fun games and skits in between fighters stepping on the scale.

Expand Tweet

Who is fighting on the historic UFC 300 card?

The full UFC 300 fight card can be found below.

As previously stated, this card is considered one of the greatest of all time, and for good reason. The depth of this event is shown by the opener. For the first time, former champions will be meeting on the first fight of the night.

Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt will meet former flyweight titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo. They will be joined on the early prelims by Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller, and Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez.

The early prelims will be headlined by a bout between lightweight contenders Jalin Turner and Renato Moicano. They will directly lead into a featherweight battle between Sodiq Yusuff, and Diego Lopes. After that bout, Kayla Harrison will make her UFC debut against Holly Holm.

Lastly, the prelims will conclude with fights featuring former champions. Aljamain Sterling will make his featherweight debut against Calvin Kattar, while Jiri Prochazka is slated to face the returning Aleksandar Rakic.

The UFC 300 main card will then kick off with the return of Bo Nickal against Cody Brundage. Lastly, lightweights Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan will fight, and lead into the three title bouts to cap off the historic event.

Poll : Will any fighters miss weight at the UFC 300 weigh-ins? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion