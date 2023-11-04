What time is the UFC fight card tonight? Here is everything you should know

The UFC is back in Sao Paulo, Brazil, for UFC Fight Night 231 this Saturday.

The event will be the MMA promotion's second trip to Brazil this year, having previously held UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro back in January. The Fight Night also marks a major milestone between the MMA promotion and the host country, as it will be a staggering 39th time they have held an event on Brazilian soil.

In terms of matchups, the hometown crowd will have plenty of cheering to do as the Fight Night features a host of Brazilian fighters vying to have a memorable performance in front of their fans.

The card also features a Brazilian native headlining the event as the surging Jailton Almeida (5-0 in the UFC) takes on the knockout artist Derrick Lewis in the main event. 'The Black Beast' recently turned around his three-fight skid back in July, defeating Marcos Rogério de Lima via a first-round TKO.

In regards to timings, the prelims are set to begin at 6:00 P.M ET on ESPN+ this Saturday, which is 10:00 P.M GMT for those watching from the UK on TNT Sports.

For the main card, the event will kick off a few hours later at 9:00 P.M ET, meaning it's another late night of fights for those in the UK, with the action not starting until 1:00 A.M GMT on Sunday morning.

Derrick Lewis outlines game plan ahead of facing Jailton Almeida at UFC Sao Paulo

Derrick Lewis recently shared details about his game plan for his upcoming fight against Jailton Almeida, which included how he's going to attempt to handle the Brazilian's expert jiu-jitsu prowess.

Almedia was originally set to face Curtis Blaydes in this weekend's main event. However, 'The Black Beast' stepped in on short notice after Blaydes suffered an injury. 'Malhadinho' steps into the cage on fine form, as he is undefeated in his five UFC bouts so far, including earning back-to-back-to-back performance bonuses in his last three performances.

During a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Lewis was asked about Jailton Almeida's grappling and how he intends to deal with the danger his opponent poses. He responded:

"I don't know. I plan for the fight to go to the ground. I don't plan on it standing up the whole time. So, if it goes to the ground, be calm, be patient, and just wait till my moment comes. Either I go for a submission, or I stand back up."

Catch Derrick Lewis' comments here (3:30):