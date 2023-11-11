What time is the UFC main event on November 11, 2023? Everything about Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira

UFC 295 is the penultimate card of 2023 and it looks set to deliver an exciting night of fights as Jiri Prochazka, Alex Pereira, Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich are all in action.

The pay-per-view will take place this weekend (November 11) in New York at the iconic Madison Square Garden stadium. The night will play host to a stunning main and co-main event as Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira face-off for the vacant light heavyweight title and Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich clash for the interim heavyweight belt.

With such a stacked night of fighting on offer for fans, there is understandably much interest in when it all kicks off on our screens. Luckily, Sportskeeda MMA has the low-down for when exactly Bruce Buffer will call the first and last bout of the evening.

UFC 295 will be broken into three seperate parts of action, the early prelims, the prelims and of course the main-card.

The four-fight early preliminary card is set to kick off the night of action at 6:00PM E.T, which is 11:00PM GMT for those in the United Kingdom.

The early prelims are expected to finish at around 8:00PM ET (1:00AM GMT), making way for the regular four-fight preliminary card, lasting another two hours.

The featured main-card will then begin at 10:00PM E.T (3:00AM GMT), with the main-event walkouts of Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira expected to begin in the early hours of the morning for all viewers in both the US and the UK.

Alex Pereira's former rival praises him ahead of Jiri Prochazka showdown

Israel Adesanya recently cast his rivalry with Alex Pereira aside, after breaking down the Brazilian's upcoming bout against Jiri Prochazka.

Pereira and Adesanya have a long and bitter history dating back to their time as professional kickboxers. 'Poatan' got the victory over Adesanya on numerous occasions and did so once again in the UFC when he stopped the Nigerian New Zealander for the middleweight title in 2022.

'The Last Stylebender' would have the last laugh however, and recaptured his belt by claiming his first win over Pereira with a stunning KO finish in their rematch back in April.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Adesanya praised Alex Pereira's ability and labeled him as a "special" fighter. 'Izzy' said:

"I'll say, Pereira is a special human being, not just a fighter, a special human being. I'll say that because I've been in there with him many times. He's got a special ability of putting people to sleep, he can do it to anyone."

Catch Adesanya's comments here (12:30):