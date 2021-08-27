What is Tyron Woodley's UFC record?

Tyron Woodley's UFC record is nine wins, six losses, and one draw. His overall MMA record is 19 wins, seven losses, and one draw. Seven of his wins have come via knockout.

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has had an illustrious career inside the octagon. Winning the championship against Robbie Lawler at UFC 201 back in 2016, he was deemed to be one of the scariest fighters in the welterweight division.

Holding the belt for a little short of three years, 'The Chosen One' defended his welterweight title against the likes of Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson (twice), Demian Maia and Darren Till.

In March 2019, however, current champion Kamaru Usman dethroned Tyron Woodley and ended his long championship run.

Woodley tried to bounce back into the title race but suffered three consecutive losses after losing the belt to 'The Nigerian Nightmare.' After getting beaten back-to-back by for a total of four times by Usman, Gilbert Burns, current No.1 contender Colby Covington and exciting welterweight prospect Vicente Luque, Woodley was cut from the UFC following a contract expiration.

Tyron Woodley declares ‘I’m not retiring, I’m not giving up’ following loss at UFC Vegas 11 https://t.co/vPDcXsxLWd pic.twitter.com/V5mq4kgLNa — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) September 21, 2020

Tyron Woodley is optimistic of his future in boxing

Scheduled to fight Jake Paul on his professional boxing debut in one of the most anticipated bouts of the year, Tyron Woodley has his eyes set on a prosperous stint inside the squared circle.

Jake Paul is the betting favorite for the fight at -200 odds. Meanwhile, Tyron Woodley, who opened up as an underdog, has not managed to transition to a favorite in the sports books and remains at +170.

Read our exclusive with Kevin Lee - who lambasts Khabib for going after the UFC ring girls!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh