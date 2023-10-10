What is Tyson Fury eating to prepare for Francis Ngannou? Boxer's diet, guilty pleasures, and more

Tyson Fury's nutritionist has revealed what 'The Gypsy King' is eating to prepare for his upcoming fight against Francis Ngannou.

Tyson Fury is set to enter the squared circle later this month to take on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Ahead of his fight against Ngannou, Fury's nutritionist George Lockhart gave an interview to Betway where he revealed exactly what the WBC heavyweight champion eats to consume around 3500-4000 calories per day.

Lockhart spoke about how Fury does not like to eat vegetables and revealed he gives a lot of lean pork to 'The Gypsy King'. He said:

"Obviously it's a mixture of everything, every single meal. At breakfast, he'll usually get black pudding, which is really high in iron, eggs… I actually give a lot of lean pork to him and Joseph (Parker). Chicken too. I'll do red meat on days that they're off, to give their body the time to digest – red meat is the most nutrient-dense meat out there."

While further speaking about how Fury has got a sweet tooth and likes to eat chicken nuggets with his kids. George Lockhart said:

"Yeah, he's got a lot of funny guilty pleasures! He's definitely got a sweet tooth too, but if you bread stuff and crisp stuff up, it's definitely a lot more enjoyable than a regular grilled chicken. But I think it's because he's got seven kids, you know what I'm saying? Just probably indulging in a couple of freaking chicken nuggets here and there!"

Tyson Fury's diet

Tyson Fury speaks about his 'obsessive' mindset

Fury has cemented himself as one of the best heavyweights of all time. 'The Gypsy King' is the reigning WBC world champion and has an undefeated professional record of 33-0-1.

Speaking about his success inside the squared circle during an interview with former professional footballer Rio Ferdinand for TNT Sports, Tyson Fury revealed that he never feels satisfied despite achieving so much. He said:

"What separates champions from greats is mentality. I'm never happy with where I am in my life, I'm never happy with winning the world title, or doing a trilogy. I'm not happy with goals, like, I hit a target but I'm always looking for one better. It never makes me fulfilled."

Watch the video below (5:14):