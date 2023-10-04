“World champion, that’s not good enough“ - Tyson Fury shares incredible insight into the ‘obsessive’ mindset that allows him to maintain success

Tyson Fury is the biggest name in heavyweight boxing right now, and arguably the biggest name in the sport overall.

'The Gypsy King' is the reigning WBC world champion and boasts an undefeated professional record of 33-0-1. Fury's charismatic nature has garnered him a massive following, but it's ultimately his ability to back up his brash trash talk that has kept him in the limelight.

Tyson Fury is set to take on Francis Ngannou on October 28 in a crossover clash for the ages, before he turns his attention to Oleksandr Usyk, who he is expected to face later this year.

Ahead of his clash with 'The Predator' this month, Fury was interviewed by former professional soccer star Rio Ferdinand for TNT Sports. 'The Gypsy King' opened up about the mindset he maintains in order to stay undefeated, and to continue finding success in both boxing and life.

Tyson Fury said this:

"What separates champions from greats is mentality. I'm never happy with where I am in my life, I'm never happy with winning the world title, or doing a trilogy. I'm not happy with goals, like, I hit a target but I'm always looking for one better. It never makes me fulfilled, and whatever I've done - at the beginning it was amateur boxing, I wanted to be ABA champion. Senior ABA champion? That is unbelievable. When I did it, it was like, 'No this isn't what I want.'"

Fury continued:

"British champion, that ain't good enough. I want to be world champion, that's not good enough. I want to lose it all and comeback again, that ain't good enough. So I'm obsessed with chasing greatness."

Chris Eubank Jr. believes Tyson Fury may be underestimating Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou are set to face off in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 28.

The pair will face off to determine the 'baddest man on the planet', and 'The Gypsy King' is as high as a -1200 favorite according to some sportsbooks.

Many expect Fury to have his way with the former UFC champion, who will be competing in his first professional boxing match. But former IBO super-middleweight champion Chris Eubank Jr. believes that Tyson Fury may be underestimating his opponent.

'Next Gen' was recently interviewed by iFL TV, during which he shared some advice for Ngannou whilst previewing the fight:

"I've seen [Tyson Fury] at the faceoff, he looks out of shape, I'm not gonna lie... I could imagine that he's not taking this fight too seriously. Because he's just such a huge favorite, so I would tell Francis, 'Take your shot.' Just go in there from round one and put it on him, shock him. You're not gonna outbox him."

