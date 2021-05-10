What is a UFC betting forum and how do UFC odds work?

Being the most popular mixed martial arts promotion in the world, the UFC offers plenty of opportunities for the fans to bet on the fights.

A UFC betting forum is an online platform that releases betting odds for the fights on a card ahead of an event. According to whom they peg as favorites and as underdogs, bettors can place their bets and take home money depending on the outcome of the contests.

How do UFC odds work?

Understanding UFC odds is not that difficult if one knows how to read them.

For a particular fight, the fighter represented by the plus sign (+) is the underdog, and the fighter represented by the minus sign (-) is the favorite. The amount of money bettors will be eligible to receive if the fighter they have bet on wins is also dependent on the betting odds.

For example, if Fighter A is listed as the favorite -150 and Fighter B is listed as underdog +170, then a bettor would have to place a wager of $150 on Fighter A to win $100 if the favorite wins. On the other hand, if bettors want to bet on the underdog, they will have to place a wager of $100 to win $170 if Fighter B wins.

Occasionally, the odds are even for two opponents of almost equal caliber, although that is a rare occurrence.

Different types of UFC betting

The aforementioned type of betting, where bettors place wagers on one fighter or the other, is called UFC Moneyline betting. There are a couple of other types of betting as well.

UFC Round Betting allows bettors to place a wager on the number of rounds a fight will last. If a bout has an over and under of 2 rounds and the odds are -180 on the under and +220 on the over, that means the bettor would have to bet $180 to win $100 if the fight remains under 2 rounds or they would have to wager $100 to win $220 if the fight goes to a third round or up.

Following the same pattern of wagering, there is a UFC Method of Victory betting as well. In this, bettors can bet on the final outcome of the fight, which could be a decision (split, unanimous, majority), draw, knockout, technical knockout, submission or no contest.