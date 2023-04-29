The UFC octagon is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable settings in combat sports history. Fans have watched in awe as some of the world's most elite fighters have stepped into this iconic ring, which has played host to countless epic battles. But have you ever wondered what lies beneath the surface of this legendary structure?

UFC Commentator Brendan Fitzgerald recently decided to investigate what's under the octagon, and his findings were nothing short of fascinating. In an exclusive YouTube video, Fitzgerald takes viewers on a behind-the-scenes tour of what lies beneath the world-famous octagon.

As Fitzgerald descended into the bowels of the arena, he discovered a complex system of wires and cables that manage the arena's lighting and screens. Additionally, a plethora of server boxes operate the broadcast table from beneath the ring. As Fitzgerald delves further, he uncovers the layers that make up the octagon floor. The top layer features a heavy cotton canvas, while thin foam padding separates it from the plywood sheet directly below. The foundation of the structure is a sturdy metal frame that supports all the layers.

The footage reveals that the equipment concealed beneath the UFC octagon is equally remarkable, consisting of cutting-edge cameras and lighting systems that guarantee every second of the combat is recorded flawlessly.

Check out the stunning video here:

UFC Vegas 72: Current betting lines for Song vs. Simon

The highly anticipated UFC Vegas 72 event is gearing up to feature an exciting headliner in the bantamweight division, pitting skilled fighters Song Yadong and Ricky Simon against each other at the prestigious Apex facility in Las Vegas. Both fighters are known for their remarkable talents and will be fighting to claim the top spot in their division.

As per BestFightingOdds, Simon currently holds the edge as the favorite to win the fight, with a -117 price tag that requires a $117 risk for every $100 profit. Meanwhile, Song Yadong is viewed as the slight underdog with a -105 price tag, meaning a $100 wager on him could lead to a profit of $105 if he triumphs.

Betway, another popular sportsbook, has also released its odds for the highly anticipated bantamweight headliner at UFC Vegas 72, with Simon maintaining his status as the favorite with a -120 price tag. Yadong, on the other hand, trails closely behind with a -105 price tag.

Those who have faith in Song Yadong's submission skills and his ability to secure a victory against Simon have an interesting betting option to consider. Placing a $100 bet on 'Kung Fu Kid' to win by submission could potentially yield a substantial profit of +1000. This could be an alluring choice for those who believe that Yadong's submission skills could be his weapon of choice to secure the win.

Poll : 0 votes