What do Vitor Petrino's tattoos mean? Taking a look at the undefeated fighter's body ink

Vitor Petrino is a perfect 11-0 in MMA and has the chance to extend his undefeated record to 12-0 at UFC 301. However, to do so, he must overcome former light heavyweight title contender Anthony Smith. But the Brazilian is nothing if not confident.

In fact, Petrino himself called for the bout, and if the meaning behind his tattoos indicates anything, the unbeaten 205-pounder is heading into UFC 301 to finish him.

What do Vitor Petrino's tattoos mean?

Vitor Petrino has several arm tattoos. The first is a tattoo on his shoulder, which features the face of angry dog framed between the words 'Vale Tudo.' This is in reference to the Vale Tudo rule-set used in a less restrictive style of MMA. The name itself, when translated to English, means, 'Everything Goes.'

In short, it points to a form of no-holds barred MMA, which is popular in Brazil. It is likely an homage to his background as a Brazilian mixed martial artist, as Vale Tudo has been linked to several Brazilian legends of the sport, including the great Wanderlei Silva, and the iconic Gracie family, which took part in many such bouts.

Another, perhaps more straightforward tattoo of his is one that reads '1997,' which is in reference to Petrino's birthday. He was born specifically on Aug. 28, 1997 in Minas Gerais, Brazil. To commemorate it, he tattooed it on his arm. Many of his tattoos, it seems, are reminders of his background in some form.

Does Vitor Petrino have any other tattoos?

Another one of the Brazilian's tattoos, which may not have as obvious a meaning as the others, is a grenade piece he has on his arm. While there's no explicit explanation for it, one can infer from a glimpse at his fighting style. The Brazilian is an extraordinarily powerful MMA fighter.

Check out one of Vitor Petrino's knockouts:

Seven of his 11 wins have come by either knockout or TKO, so the grenade tattoo could reference his knockout power, almost as if his punches detonate on his opponent's chin. Thus, he is likely heading into UFC 301 determined to knock Anthony Smith out cold.