"What a waste of resources" - Fans react to UFC PR team discussing Sean Strickland at length in meeting ahead of Israel Adesanya fight

Sean Strickland emerged victorious in a split decision against Paulo Costa at UFC 302's co-main event this past weekend. However, the spotlight has shifted to a leaked clip from his fight against Israel Adesanya at UFC 293.

The clip revealed a UFC PR team meeting focused on handling Strickland's controversial personality. Strickland, known for his outspoken behavior, sparked outrage before UFC 293 with sexist comments. The PR team's pre-fight discussions were captured in the leaked video posted by @ChampRDS on X.

Fans reacted, criticizing the UFC for seemingly wasting resources. Many questioned the need for an entire meeting, highlighting the futility of controlling Strickland's antics.

"They held a meeting to discuss it but they didn't do anything to stop him... Why would they? That's the entire point of Sean Strickland"

"What a waste of resources. They should’ve known they weren’t stopping him 😂"

"That semed entirely pointless lmao"

Jon Anik believes Sean Strickland deserves title shot after UFC 302 win

Veteran UFC commentator Jon Anik believes Sean Strickland's convincing win over Paulo Costa at UFC 302 warrants a middleweight title shot in his next fight.

While the highly anticipated matchup between Strickland and Costa fell short of a fan-pleasing brawl, Strickland displayed a strategic dominance that impressed Anik. Despite the lack of fireworks, Strickland controlled the fight with his pace, defensive striking, and unrelenting pressure, effectively neutralizing Costa's offensive threats.

Speaking to MMA Today, Anik argued that Strickland's clinical performance deserves a title shot, saying:

"If anyone deserves to sit right now for 12 months after essentially dominating Paulo Costa, it's Sean Strickland. In no other sport do you have to win and entertain, right? Even in a one-nothing baseball game, and I said this on my podcast this week. Everybody's given the pitcher credit. Sean Strickland essentially pitched a shutout against a very dangerous man in the top seven.I'm not sure what he was supposed to do."

Anik also believes that Strickland's fighting style, often overshadowed by his outspoken personality, deserves more attention:

"I know Eric Nicksick sort of came over and apologized to Hunter and Dana a little bit. I knew it wasn't the fight we expected, I thought it was going to be the Fight of the Night. But Sean Strickland, I mean, his skills never lead the conversation because of his personality. And I think his skills need to lead the conversation and his next fight should definitely be for the championship."

