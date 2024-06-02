UFC 302: Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa: Full video highlights

The co-main event of UFC 302 featured an exciting showdown between Paulo Costa and former champion Sean Strickland. The event was held on June 1 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Strickland walked into UFC 302 after a razor-close title fight against Dricus du Plessis. The two fought for the middleweight belt at UFC 297 and 'Stillknocks' walked away with a split-decision victory.

Costa, on the other hand, was last seen in action at UFC 298. He took on Robert Whittaker that night and lost via unanimous decision.

Check out the two fighters make their way into the arena below:

Trending

Both fighters started the bout by landing kicks on each other in the opening round.

Expand Tweet

'Borrachinha' continued to attack his opponent's body and legs.

Expand Tweet

Constant pressure from the former champion appeared to take a toll on Costa's gas tank.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Strickland scored a knockdown in the closing seconds of the fifth round.

Expand Tweet

The fight eventually went the 25-minute distance and ended in a split-decision victory for Strickland. The three judges scored the bout 46-49, 50-45 and 49-46 in favor of 'Tarzan'.

Expand Tweet