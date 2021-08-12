What weight class is Conor McGregor in UFC 4?

Conor McGregor is included in UFC 4 in both the lightweight and featherweight weightclasses.

The Irishman ranks at number 20 as a lightweight with an overall rating of 4.5 on the UFC 4 official website. Ahead of his UFC 257 clash with Dustin Poirier, EA Sports decided to add a new version of 'Notorious' to UFC 4 in the form of the 'Legacy' McGregor available in the game's featherweight division.

The inclusion was an ode to Conor McGregor's first outing against Dustin Poirier at UFC 178 where he emerged victorious with a first-round TKO. The 'Legacy' McGregor avatar has the same look as the Irishman did back in 2014 and displays a similar skillset as well.

Other merchandise items were also added to the UFC 4 collection to mark Conor McGregor's return to the octagon in January. Some models released by EA Sports included an orange shirt and green shorts with the text "The King is Back."

Another outfit had the famous McGregor quote, "I'd Like to Apologize to Absolutely Nobody" imprinted on it. This is a shortened version of his post-fight bragging after winning his second UFC belt at UFC 205.

Conor McGregor went down in the UFC 4 ratings after his UFC 257 and UFC 264 losses

Before Conor McGregor's fight at UFC 257, 'The Notorious' had high ratings for his recovery (94), leg strength (92), punch speed (98) and head strength (94). However, after suffering the first knockout loss of his career at the hands of Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, Conor McGregor's ratings went down significantly, per the updates announced by Daniel Cormier.

While the punch speed (97) and head strength (93) ratings have dropped by one point, recovery (92) and leg strength (90) ratings have taken a two-point dip for Conor McGregor.

Daniel Cormier predicted a similar dip in ratings for the Dublin native after his UFC 264 loss in the trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. The bout ended in a horrific leg break for McGregor.

Update 12.0 of UFC 4 was released in June and introduced Li Jingliang and Sodiq Yusuff to the roster.

