What is WWE Superstar Sonya Deville's MMA record?

Sonya Deville is currently signed to WWE and works as an on-screen authority figure. However, Deville is no stranger to the Mixed Martial Arts world, having competed in three fights in the past.

Through the course of her three fights in MMA, Sonya Deville has comprised a record of 2-1.

Sonya Deville made her MMA debut on October 11, 2014, against Allenita Perez at CFL HD 1: Mavericks, No Guts No Glory. In her first fight, Deville defeated Perez via third-round submission, courtesy of a guillotine choke.

Deville would make her return to MMA action in February of 2015. In her second match, the WWE Superstar defeated Jeselia Perez at CFL HD 2: Bitter Rivals. This time around, Deville won via TKO in the second round.

Her third and final fight to date was in March of 2015. Sonya Deville faced Jasmine Pouncy at the University of MMA: Fight Night 9 event. Unfortunately for Deville, her final fight to date ended in a loss via unanimous decision.

Sonya Deville started MMA training around the age of 16. Having been active since 2014-15, she mostly competed in the flyweight division, and all her fights were held around the California MMA region.

Sonya Deville has been with WWE since 2015

Sonya Deville first started in WWE as a developmental star. In the initial stages, she was a part of WWE Tough Enough and also worked at the WWE Performance Center to improve her skills as a professional wrestler.

She started on NXT, much like every other WWE rookie. Upon her move to the WWE main roster, Sonya Deville teamed up with Mandy Rose and formed a tag team called Fire and Desire.

Following Deville's split with Rose, the former MMA fighter transitioned to a singles Superstar and currently works as an on-screen authority figure.

