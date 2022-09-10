"Whatever girl, just keep begging for Hasbulla’s attention" - Fans hilariously react to Conor McGregor congratulating Nate Diaz on his UFC career and promising trilogy fight

MMA fans have trolled Conor McGregor after his latest tweet that congratulated Nate Diaz on his career and promised a trilogy fight between the pair.

UFC 279 will now see Nate Diaz main-event the card against former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson. The bout is the last fight on Diaz's current contract and the Stockton-born fighter is set to launch his own fight promotion once he leaves the organization.

In 2016, Diaz stunned the world when he defeated the Irishman on just 10 days' notice and handed him the first loss of his UFC career. Later that year, the pair rematched, where McGregor won via majority decision. The fight won 2016's Fight of the Year, and both bouts between the two are amongst the top selling in UFC history.

Fans have often pleaded for McGregor and Diaz to settle their scores with a trilogy, and the latest tweet from 'Notorious' suggests it's certainly on the cards.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Congrats Nate Diaz on making it to the end of his contractual obligations with the UFC, and as a bonafide superstar goer. An incredible feat. Fair play.

While the sentiment from Conor McGregor is congratulatory, MMA fans have hilariously reacted to the message from the Irishman. One fan joked that the 34-year-old is just awaiting a response from internet sensation Hasbulla.:

"Whatever girl just keep begging for Hasbulla's attention he might reply soon"

Another fan believes Diaz won the second bout and is 2-0 in a head-to-head between the pair:

"Nate is 2-0 against you lil bro. No need for a trilogy"

Twitter user @Npiatchek1 appreciated the sentiment from McGregor and joked that the tweet was such because he's sober:

"Love seeing sober Conor tweets man!"

Check out more fan reactions to Conor McGregor's tweet below:

Sam @SamAlwaysWs @TheNotoriousMMA You have been ducking me for 5 years now @TheNotoriousMMA You have been ducking me for 5 years now

Killian Shōgun Nakamura @Kezzation @TheNotoriousMMA It won't, the only thing you'd be getting is this big fat ratio @TheNotoriousMMA It won't, the only thing you'd be getting is this big fat ratio

TheRealBLAKE @PunchBlake @TheNotoriousMMA You two should just smoke each other out and chill @TheNotoriousMMA You two should just smoke each other out and chill

Dan @Dan03128587 @TheNotoriousMMA You need to get clear of the ufc too then do the trilogy in a boxing ring @TheNotoriousMMA You need to get clear of the ufc too then do the trilogy in a boxing ring

Koda @kodatruthteller @TheNotoriousMMA Nate was the worst match up for you. Even still the second fight you made adjustments and got the W. Both of you are great fighters but for very different reasons. @TheNotoriousMMA Nate was the worst match up for you. Even still the second fight you made adjustments and got the W. Both of you are great fighters but for very different reasons.

Conor McGregor shares he would have removed Khamzat Chimaev off UFC 279's card entirely

The chaos surrounding UFC 279 has meant several featured fights have changed. Chimaev weighed in at 7.5lbs over the maximum welterweight limit for his bout with Diaz, and is now set to face Kevin Holland in a catchweight fight instead.

Fans were left stunned not only by 'Borz' missing weight but also by the amount he did. Weighing in at almost 8lbs over the limit is unheard of and his punishment is that he will not be main-eventing the card.

Many fans and fighters have offered their opinions on the revamped UFC 279 card and Conor McGregor has also recently given his take. 'Notorious' has revealed that given a choice, he would have taken the Chechen-born fighter off the card and not paid him:

"My opinion they should have pulled Khamzat from the card entirely. Reconfiguring bouts, and with a more favorable bout for the failed cutter, will only make many others in the game follow suit. The smirks on the scale where enough for me. Pull from the card and starve. McG UFC."

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA My opinion they should have pulled khamzat from the card entirely. Reconfiguring bouts, and with a more favorable bout for the failed cutter, will only make many others in the game follow suit. The smirks on the scale where enough for me. Pull from the card and starve. McG UFC. My opinion they should have pulled khamzat from the card entirely. Reconfiguring bouts, and with a more favorable bout for the failed cutter, will only make many others in the game follow suit. The smirks on the scale where enough for me. Pull from the card and starve. McG UFC.

