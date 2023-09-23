"Whats the point of even sayin that" - Francis Ngannou accusing Tyson Fury of cheating with gloves fails to sit well with fans

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou left the promotion in January in pursuit of greater autonomy over his professional career.

In his first bout since his UFC exit, Ngannou is set to take on world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury in his professional boxing debut.

In the lead up to the fight, Ngannou has made some interesting allegations of cheating by tampering with glove weight against Tyson Fury on Joe Rogan's podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

Fans reacted to Ngannou's accusations with a range of opinions on Instagram.

"Whats the point of even sayin that 😂"

"Bro how are you going to beg for that fight than accuse that guy of cheating? After this and all the interviews I’ve seen from Francis, I’m going to safely assume that he has no idea what he’s talking about 24/7"

"Calling your future opponent a cheater without having a boxing match yet. Ngannou getting more and more unlikable"

"Oh I get it! Ngannou is pretending to be retarded by acting like he believes wilders excuses. Very clever fury might underestimate him now!"

Some believed Ngannou was trying to make excuses for a potentially poor performance in advance.

"Oh my, the excuses begin early"

"Getting he's excuses in early 😴"

"Setting himself up with an excuse for the loss lol"

Fans had some hilarious comments too.

"Cheating is the mark of great competitors"

Tyson Fury: Francis Ngannou reveals PFL's willingness to book matchup against Jon Jones

Prior to Francis Ngannou's UFC exit in January, there were reports of a possible matchup between him and former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Jones had been out of action for three years and was gearing up for a move up to the heavyweight division. However, before anything could materialize, 'The Predator' left the promotion.

In the same interview on The Joe Rogan Experience, Ngannou affirmed PFL's interest in making a crossover fight between him and Jones. He stated that there was a possibility as long as the UFC approached PFL.

“It’s possible, it’s possible, but they have to go to the PFL. [Oh, because the PFL has a contract signed?] I did sign, I said in March it wasn’t signed, I signed in May. [Do you think the PFL would allow that?] Oh, the PFL is down for that. [Really?] Yeah, it’s down for that. The PFL is down for that.”

Francis Ngannou and Joe Rogan also wondered about the possible implications of an Ngannou win on the UFC heavyweight title.

Check out his full comments below: