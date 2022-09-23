When ADCC World Champion Gordon Ryan was accused of using steroids

Gordon Ryan is being considered by many as the G.O.A.T in the world of Brazilian jiu-jitsu these days. It's hard to believe that the multi-time ADCC and No-Gi world champion is just 27 years old.

Ryan's success, however, does not come without controversy. In 2018 the Australian's former Renzo Gracie teammate Matthew Kaplan accused the grappler of using steroids to achieve unparalleled success. In a Facebook post, Kaplan stated that everyone knew Ryan was on steroids. He suggested that the 27-year-old gaining 50 pounds in three months and then immediately being hospitalized was a clear indication of PEDs:

"Everyone knows you're on steroids. You put on something like 50 pounds in three months and got immediately hospitalized. Phantom illness and what not. Multiple people have been spoken to about your health issues and concerns with the cheap Chinese s**t you are taking. Many left the team and openly talk about this."

image courtesy @BJJ Eastern Europe

According to a report by BJJ Eastern Europe, 'The King' once went from 164lbs to 232lbs and back to 194lbs in a span of just eighteen months.

Watch a video dissecting Gordon Ryan's rapid weight gain and loss below:

Despite the jiu-jitsu sensation tearing up this year's ADCC, winning both the heavyweight gold and the open weight super fight, Ryan did briefly retire in 2021 owing to his gastroparesis issues.

Many, including IBJJF world champion Lachlan Giles, believe that the American's stomach issues are a direct result of his steroid abuse.

When Gordon Ryan told Joe Rogan about his plans to compete in MMA

During episode 109 of the MMA Show of the Joe Rogan Experience, jiu-jitsu aficionado Gordon Rayn told Rogan that he plans to transition to MMA.

The American stated that he would only switch to MMA once at least one of his teammates is proficient enough to rule the jiu-jitsu world as he does. Ryan also added that his coach, John Danaher, doesn't want him to transition to MMA:

"So, John doesn't want me to compete in MMA because he feels like jiu-jitsu is just about to break into that next level of professional sports. So for me, at least right now, I need at least someone from my team to be able to do the things that I am doing before I can kind of move away from jiu-jitsu into MMA."

Watch Gordon Ryan tell Joe Rogan about his MMA plans below:

