When did Alex Pereira make his UFC debut?

Alex Pereira made his UFC debut at UFC 268 in Madison Square Garden on November 7th. The Brazilian signed a contract with the promotion in September 2021 and made his debut just two months later when he took on Andreas Michailidis.

In his UFC debut, ‘Po Atan’ displayed his defensive abilities on the mat in the first round and knocked out his opponent with a sensational flying knee in the second.

Pereira is one of the most decorated and accomplished kickboxers in the world. The Brazilian is undoubtedly an exciting addition to the UFC's middleweight division.

Pereira has gained a reputation for possessing an incredible amount of power and has produced some vicious knockouts in the kickboxing ring. Furthermore, he remains the only man to have knocked out the reigning UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya.

When is Alex Pereira fighting next?

Alex Pereira looks set to make his second appearance in the UFC in March 2022. It has been reported that the Brazilian will take on fellow countryman Bruno Silva next.

Silva, a striking specialist, is currently riding a seven-fight KO streak. Pereira will be delighted with the stylistic matchup as he won't have to worry about being taken down.

Following Pereira’s victory over Andreas Michailidis at UFC 268, analysts and fans started to fantasize about a potential matchup between the flashy Brazilian and Israel Adesanya.

Stylistically, it would be a sight to behold, as two elite strikers squaring off with no intention of shooting for a takedown will definitely produce fireworks. There is an extremely engaging storyline as well, with Adesanya most likely looking to avenge his KO loss to Pereira in kickboxing.

