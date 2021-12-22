Kickboxing legend Alex Pereira set to make his second UFC appearance in March 2022; Will take on Brazilian knockout artist Bruno Silva

Brazilian kickboxing legend Alex Pereira is set to make his second UFC appearance on March 12th, 2022, according to Combate Journalist Raphael Marinho. He will take on fellow countryman and knockout artist Bruno Silva in his sophomore outing in the promotion.

Pereira made his debut at the world's biggest MMA promotion during the UFC 268 preliminary card on November 6th. He defeated Andreas Michailidis via TKO after dropping 'The Spartan' with a flying knee and punches early in round two.

The 34-year-old star won a $50,000 'Performance of the Night' bonus following his UFC debut against Michailidis.

TSN's Aaron Bronsteter, expressed his delight over the announcement of Silva vs. Pereira bout for next year on Twitter.

"This is an incredible fight! Bruno Silva vs. Alex Pereira on March 12 [per @raphamarinho]. Silva has 7 straight KO wins and Pereira has 4 straight KO wins [he's 4-1]. Pereira also happens to be one of the greatest kickboxers alive," tweeted Bronsteter.

See Aaron Bronsteter's quoted tweet from Raphael Marinho's original post announcing Silva vs. Pereira below:

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter



Bruno Silva vs. Alex Pereira on March 12 (per



Silva has 7 straight KO wins and Pereira has 4 straight KO wins (he's 4-1).



Pereira also happens to be one of the greatest kickboxers alive. Raphael Marinho @raphamarinho

- Parceria de sempre com Ultimate encaminha luta entre Blindado e Alex Poatan para o dia 12 de março ge.globo.com/combate/notici… - Parceria de sempre com @marbarone Ultimate encaminha luta entre Blindado e Alex Poatan para o dia 12 de marçoge.globo.com/combate/notici… - Parceria de sempre com @marbarone This is an incredible fight!Bruno Silva vs. Alex Pereira on March 12 (per @raphamarinho Silva has 7 straight KO wins and Pereira has 4 straight KO wins (he's 4-1).Pereira also happens to be one of the greatest kickboxers alive. twitter.com/raphamarinho/s… This is an incredible fight!Bruno Silva vs. Alex Pereira on March 12 (per @raphamarinho)Silva has 7 straight KO wins and Pereira has 4 straight KO wins (he's 4-1). Pereira also happens to be one of the greatest kickboxers alive. twitter.com/raphamarinho/s…

Alex Pereira holds a 4-1 win-loss record in his professional mixed martial arts career; he is also 33-7 in kickboxing. 'Po Atan' is a former middleweight and light heavyweight champion in the Glory kickboxing promotion.

Alex Pereira has defeated UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya twice in kickboxing

Alex Pereira signed with the UFC in September this year. Immediately upon his signing, there was hype surrounding 'Po Atan' because he had twice beaten UFC middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya in kickboxing.

Pereira is also the only person to ever knock out Adesanya across all combat sports, defeating the UFC middleweight champion at Glory of Heroes 7 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Knocking 'The Last Stylebender' out with a left hook in the third round.

He is currently on a four-fight winning streak in MMA and has knocked out his last four adversaries. Meanwhile, his next opponent Bruno Silva has won seven straight bouts via KO or TKO.

Roots of Combat @RootsOfCombat UFC signs the only man to knock out Israel Adesanya.... Multi-weight GLORY kickboxing champion, Alex Pereira, is headed to UFC and Israel Adesanya’s Middleweight division. UFC signs the only man to knock out Israel Adesanya.... Multi-weight GLORY kickboxing champion, Alex Pereira, is headed to UFC and Israel Adesanya’s Middleweight division. https://t.co/ljavbwm5Dd

Pereira trains at the Teixeira MMA & Fitness gym in Bethel, Connecticut. Current UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira is a friend and training partner of 'Po Atan', and he believes that Pereira will make his way up the middleweight division and face 'The Last Stylebender' again.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, before Pereira can think about facing off against Adesanya once again, he'll have to get through Bruno Silva in March.

WATCH: Will we ever see Jake Paul inside the Octagon?

Edited by Josh Evanoff