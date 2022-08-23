"He’s a Twitter fighter now" - When Ali Abdelaziz ripped into Conor McGregor's UFC title hopes

Earlier this year, well-known MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz shut down the possibility of Conor McGregor returning to the UFC and instantly getting a title shot.

Abdelaziz had some strong words for the Irishman, calling him an 'Instagram and Twitter fighter', continuing to mock the former two-weight UFC champion's recent losses in the octagon.

The successful MMA manager pointed to McGregor's recent UFC outings as evidence that the Irishman has no chance of a title shot upon returning to the cage.

While speaking with The Schmo, Abdelaziz stated:

"He has not won a fight since [Barack] Obama was a president. He’s popular because he’s a Twitter fighter now. He’s an Instagram fighter. The last time he fought, did he show us he was worthy enough to fight for a UFC title?"

The MMA manager continued to say that UFC president Dana White will never give McGregor a title shot whilst on a losing streak.

"Listen to me. I understand the UFC business, but I know Dana White like the back of my hand. Dana White will never give Conor McGregor a title fight coming off three losses. I know him. And if he did, I’ll be f***ing shocked."

Watch Abdelaziz speak with The Schmo here:

Conor McGregor hasn't beaten a still-active UFC fighter since emerging victorious over Nate Diaz at UFC 202 in 2016. His most recent wins came against Eddie Alvarez and Donald Cerrone, with the latter recently retiring from the sport. Alvarez is still competing, but currently fights in ONE Championship.

McGregor's latest UFC fight ended in another defeat, with the Irishman losing via doctor's stoppage after the first round. As a result, Adbelaziz doesn't feel should be rewarded with a UFC title shot.

How many times has Conor McGregor lost back-to-back bouts in the UFC?

Despite many MMA fans and pundits criticizing Conor McGregor's recent form in the UFC, the Irishman has only ever lost back-to-back bouts once during his time in the organization.

The losses came in his most recent appearances against Dustin Poirier, which saw the 'Notorious' star fail to get past the second round in both fights. The 34-year-old has only lost four times in the UFC, suffering defeats at the hands of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Nate Diaz, as well as Poirier.

