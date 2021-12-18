When Amanda Serrano's sister and trainer were arrested for illegal trading in a 2007 undercover drug bust

Back in 2007, Amanda Serrano's sister Cindy Serrano and trainer Jordan Maldonado were accused of peddling steroids and other drugs to clients. This came after an undercover investigation into two gyms in New York City. The clients mostly consisted of aspiring boxers and bodybuilders.

Cindy and her husband Jordan, who also happens to be Amanda's manager, were at the center of the drug bust. It was the result of an 18-month long investigation named 'Operation Dumbbell'.

Per then-Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly, undercover officers purchased drugs including cocaine, ecstasy, and prescription drugs Oxycontin and Vicodin from inside the aforementioned gyms. The gyms, The Powerhouse and Envy, were padlocked following the drug bust.

Cindy Serrano, who was a pro-boxer at the time, faced nine years in prison but was not sentenced in the end, and only ended up losing her driving license. Her husband Maldonado faced ten years and pleaded guilty, receiving a sentence of one year. Amanda Serrano was apparently charged as well but wasn't convicted.

Jordan Maldonado claims Amanda Serrano is set to make seven-figure payday in potential Katie Taylor super fight

Amanda Serrano is widely considered one of the best female boxers in the world right now. She has held 9 major world titles across seven different weight classes, a record in women's boxing.

Serrano is set to take on Miriam Gonzalez this weekend in the co-main event of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 on Showtime PPV.

If she manages to beat Gonzalez, Serrano will take on Katie Taylor in a potential super fight. Serrano's manager and coach Jordan Maldonado believes 'The Real Deal' may earn a seven-figure paycheck for fighting Taylor down the line:

"Kudos to Jake Paul. Amanda's upcoming fight with Katie Taylor is a seven-figure fight, and it's because of him that that's happening. It'll be the first time in the history of female boxing that both girls are making seven figures. Obviously, we're talking a minimum of $1 million ... but first, Serrano needs to win in Tampa," Maldonado told TMZ Sports.

