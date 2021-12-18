When Amanda Serrano's trainer was suspended for 'unacceptable behavior' during first Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley event

Jordan Maldonado is the trainer, manager, and brother-in-law of Puerto Rican boxer Amanda Serrano. Maldonado's notoriety both inside and outside the boxing ring has led many to believe that he's a very controversial figure in the world of combat sports.

Back in September, Jordan Maldonado was handed a six-month suspension by the Ohio Athletic Commission for 'disorderly conduct' during Amanda Serrano's fight with Yamileth Mercado on Showtime PPV. The event, which took place on August 29, was headlined by the first fight between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley.

Mark Ortega @MarkEOrtega The Ohio Athletic Commission has suspended Amanda Serrano trainer/manager/brother-in-law Jordan Maldonado for 180 days for his conduct towards Yamileth Mercado last month. Not sure how this will actually affect him given she's unlikely to fight in Ohio anytime soon. The Ohio Athletic Commission has suspended Amanda Serrano trainer/manager/brother-in-law Jordan Maldonado for 180 days for his conduct towards Yamileth Mercado last month. Not sure how this will actually affect him given she's unlikely to fight in Ohio anytime soon. https://t.co/k8N3D930DK

Although Serrano successfully defended her WBC/WBO featherweight title on the night, celebrations were somewhat soured due to Maldonado's unruly behavior. Maldonado apparently insulted Serrano's opponent as well as her cornermen in between rounds during the fight.

Even after the fight was over and Mercado was getting treatment for the cuts she suffered during the bout, Maldonado allegedly hurled insults at her. Mercado was later interviewed by Ernesto Amador where she said the following about Maldonado:

"Starting in the middle the rounds, [Maldonado] would come to the center of the ring to yell at me, telling me that I was trash, that I was a coward, that I was a 'pendeja'... Once the fight ended, he came to our corner and told our trainers that they were ‘maricones,’ that I was garbage, and a lot of insults. My trainers felt threatened and I decided to leave the ring, we didn’t stay for the interviews...When we were in the locker rooms, it was decided that I needed medical attention due to my cuts... I walked to the ambulance with the paramedics while my team stayed behind packing my bags, and when I was on my way to the ambulance Maldonado came to me and continued attacking me, calling me a coward, a good-for-nothing idiot and more.” (H/T - The Ring)

Amanda Serrano is once again set to feature on a fight card headlined by Jake Paul

Amanda Serrano is one of the finest female boxers in the world right now. She looks to continue her dominance inside the squared circle when she fights Miriam Gonzalez this weekend in the co-main event of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2. This will be Serrano's second straight fight on a card headlined by Jake Paul.

Also Read Article Continues below

If Serrano beats Gonzalez on the night, she will likely take on undisputed women's lightweight champion Katie Taylor in a potential blockbuster showdown next year.

Edited by Jack Cunningham