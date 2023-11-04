When did Anderson Silva retire from UFC? Here’s how his combat sports career played out post his exit from the octagon

The combat sports world knows Anderson Silva as a legend, a man who etched his name into the annals of mixed martial arts history.

Silva's tenure in the UFC is the stuff of legends. He held the UFC middleweight championship, setting a record for the longest title reign in UFC history - an astounding 2,457 days. This extraordinary run began in 2006, featuring 16 consecutive victories, a streak unmatched in the UFC. In July 2023, Anderson Silva's incredible career was cemented with his induction into the UFC Hall of Fame.

His last fight in the UFC took place on October 31, 2020, against Uriah Hall at UFC Fight Night. Though Silva hinted that his MMA journey might be over in an Instagram post following the fight, he didn't officially retire. He was released from his UFC contract on November 19, 2020.

Expand Tweet

However, retirement didn't signal the end of Silva's combat sports journey. He transitioned to professional boxing and faced Julio César Chávez Jr. in June 2021, winning the fight by split decision. Anderson Silva's boxing venture continued with a knockout victory against former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz in September 2021.

Expand Tweet

The Brazilian later went on to square off against YouTuber and professional boxer Jake Paul in a boxing match in October 2022.

Additionally, in May 2022, Silva participated in an exhibition bout against fellow Brazilian MMA veteran Bruno Machado in Abu Dhabi, a fight that went the distance without a declared winner.

Anderson Silva hopes to end MMA career on a high with a final fight in Japan

After being released from the UFC in 2020, Anderson Silva ventured into the world of professional boxing. Now, he yearns for one last hurrah inside the MMA cage, and he hopes to do it in Japan.

Japan is not just another venue for Silva; It was on this international stage where his career initially took flight. Therefore, it seems only fitting to bring it full circle with a final performance there.

The Brazilian fighter reflected on the possibility of this dream becoming a reality:

"We're in talks with Japan for a possible last MMA fight in Japan. It makes all the sense. I started my career internationally there, so we probably want it to end there, too. Let's see if that happens." [via. GulhermeCruz/MMAFighting]

Before he rose to prominence in the UFC, He became the Shooto middleweight champion in 2001 and showcased his extraordinary skills in the iconic PRIDE promotion.

'The Spider's last bout in Japan was at the prestigious Pride FC: Shockwave 2004 event, where he shared the stage with legendary fighters like Fedor Emelianenko and Mark Hunt. As negotiations unfold, fans eagerly await the possibility of Silva's wish materializing into a final MMA match in Japan.