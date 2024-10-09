When did Artur Beterbiev start boxing? Exploring the undefeated knockout artist's boxing journey

Artur Beterbiev is considered to be one of the most skilled fighters in the current professional boxing landscape. The Russian-Canadian boxer has built a reputation for his fierce knockout ability and an overall well-rounded game. This article explores how and when Beterbiev took his first steps in the world of boxing.

When did Artur Beterbiev start boxing?

Artur Beterbiev was born on Jan. 21, 1985, in Khasavyurt, Dagestan -- a region formerly of the USSR and currently a part of Russia. Speaking to Boxing News Magazine a few years ago, Beterbiev suggested that the Chechen Wars adversely affected his family's life in the neighboring Dagestan.

Though the situation in Dagestan wasn't one of constant war, it was rife with various criminal activities. His family helped refugees by providing them shelter in their house, which held around 30 people at a certain point in time. Beterbiev himself started earning a meager salary at a local petrol garage. He recalled working there and filling cars when he was around "eight, nine, or 10 years old."

Beterbiev alluded to the Dagestani tradition of enrolling one's children into a boxing, wrestling, or MMA class around the age range of five to seven. Apparently, he immediately took a liking to fighting. He recounted training in both boxing and wrestling. However, when he was kicked out of the wrestling school, he never returned, but he did make his way back to the boxing school despite being removed.

Expressing his gratitude toward his brothers, he credited them for raising him as father figures. He underscored that they steered him away from the region's street-fighting culture to a disciplined life in the sport of boxing, Beterbiev stated:

"I started boxing at 10, 11 years old ... I was kicked out of the boxing school, but I always came back and asked if I could continue to train."

Moreover, Artur Beterbiev recounted being an angry child who'd often get into fights, be it on the street or in the gym. Regardless, he eventually prioritized boxing and amassed several accolades as an amateur.

Competing at light heavyweight, Beterbiev captured the silver medal at the World Championships in 2007, gold at the World Cup in 2008, and gold at the World Championships in 2009. He also clinched light heavyweight gold at the European Championships in 2006 and 2010.

Beterbiev faced the likes of Oleksandr Usyk and Sergey Kovalev in the amateur ranks. That said, he was unable to win a medal at the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games, something he self-admittedly needed significant time to psychologically recover from.

After turning pro, Artur Beterbiev captivated the attention of fans worldwide and has racked up an unbeaten record of 20-0, with all his wins coming via KO/TKO. He's beaten former champions like Oleksandr Gvozdyk, Joe Smith Jr., Callum Smith and Dmitry Bivol. Beterbiev fights out of Canada under the tutelage of veteran trainer Marc Ramsay.

Artur Beterbiev is not a fan of boxing, and does not associate himself with the sport outside of the professional sphere

Although Artur Beterbiev has dedicated his life to getting better at boxing and achieved remarkable success in his pursuit, he does not think about the sport other than it being his job.

In a December 2024 interview with Smile 2 Jannah, Beterbiev was asked to name one opponent to have a dream fight against. Beterbiev replied:

"I'm not really a fan of boxing, and I'm not dreaming about fighting someone. This one is like my job. I do my job, like you do your job. I'm not a fan of this sport."

Check out Artur Beterbiev's comments below (3:06):

That said, Beterbiev's neutrality or the apparent lack of love for the sport of boxing has not stopped him from achieving greatness. The Russian-Canadian boxer is currently undefeated in the professional boxing circuit with a perfect 21-0 record.

He became the first undisputed light heavyweight champion in the modern four-belt era with a win over Dmitry Bivol in October 2024. The pair are set to rematch in the main event of the 'Last Crescendo' boxing event, scheduled for Feb. 22 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

