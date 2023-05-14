When is Bella Mir fighting next? Details on card that could be Frank Mir's retirement fight

Bella Mir, the daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir is set to compete in her fourth professional MMA bout later this year.

The 20-year-old is a freshman at the University of Iowa and competes on her university's women's wrestling team. She competes in the women's featherweight division and has won multiple state wrestling championships as well.

Bella Mir will be fighting on the UFL 3 card later this year in August in Phoenix, Arizona. Interestingly, the card will also witness the retirement fight of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir.

Frank Mir holds the highest number of submissions and finishes in UFC heavyweight history and fought under the promotion for 16 years. The former UFC heavyweight champion always wanted his retirement fight to be on the same card as his daughter and it looks like his wish will come true on 12 August.

MMA journalist Alex Behunin took to Twitter to reveal Frank Mir will fight on the same card as his daughter Bella Mir at UFL 3. He said:

"Frank Mir will have his retirement fight on August 12th and will fight on the same card as his daughter Bella - something he wished for. It goes down in Phoenix, AZ at UFL 3."

Take a look at his tweet below:

Alex Behunin @AlexBehunin Frank Mir will have his retirement fight on August 12th and will fight on the same card as his daughter Bella - something he wished for.



It goes down in Phoenix, AZ at UFL 3 Frank Mir will have his retirement fight on August 12th and will fight on the same card as his daughter Bella - something he wished for.It goes down in Phoenix, AZ at UFL 3 https://t.co/cgNVlISBHk

Bella Mir MMA: Is Frank Mir's daughter signed to the UFC?

'Lady' was signed by the UFC earlier this year. However, the deal wasn't for her to fight for the promotion. Instead, the 20-year-old became UFC's first-ever NIL signing. The NIL deal offers college athletes to capitalize on their name, image, and likeness to generate income.

The NIL deals are usually based on endorsements, social media activity, and public appearances. It's a great initiative by the UFC which will help the up-and-coming generation of fighters to a great extent.

Speaking about signing Bella Mir to the UFC's NIL deal, UFC president Dana White had this to say:

"Bella was destined to become a member of the UFC family her entire life, and I’m proud that she’s making history as our first NIL ambassador in one of the best programs at the University of Iowa..."

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



Full story: UFC has signed Bella Mir, the 20-year-old daughter of former champ Frank, to a historic NIL deal.Full story: bit.ly/3XKI8L5 UFC has signed Bella Mir, the 20-year-old daughter of former champ Frank, to a historic NIL deal.Full story: bit.ly/3XKI8L5 https://t.co/pRG4RtULtY

Poll : 0 votes