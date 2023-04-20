Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir is set to enter the cage one last time in the United Fight League (UFL) 3 event on August 12 in Arizona. To make his retirement more special, Mir will compete on the same fight card as his daughter Bella Mir.

Interestingly, the 20-year-old, a freshman at the University of Iowa, became the UFC's first-ever NIL (name, image, and likeness) ambassador. Bella Mir competes on her university's women's wrestling team and boasts a pro-MMA record of 3-0.

Unsurprisingly, Frank Mir has long wanted his retirement fight to be on the same card as his daughter, and it appears his wish is about to be granted. According to MMA journalist Alex Behunin, Mir will fight his last bout at UFL 3, stating:

"Frank Mir will have his retirement fight on August 12th and will fight on the same card as his daughter Bella - something he wished for. It goes down in Phoenix, AZ at UFL 3."

Frank Mir is the record-holder for the highest number of submissions and finishes in UFC heavyweight history. The former two-time heavyweight champion also holds the record for the longest uninterrupted tenure with the UFC, competing for the promotion for 16 years.

Mir most recently competed in Bellator until his contract ran out in April 2020. His pro-MMA record is 19-13. While his next and last opponent hasn't been revealed yet, Frank Mir will be hoping to put on a show for his fans.

Frank Mir retirement fight: What is the United Fight League (UFL)?

The UFL is a newly formed MMA promotion that made its debut on February 18 this year with a card headlined by former UFC contender Jared Gooden and former Bellator contender Demarques Jackson.

Founded by entrepreneur Harrison Rogers, the UFL notably aims to ensure their fighters are compensated fairly with a benefits structure that includes a company stock offering through various options.

Apart from hosting his retirement fight, the UFL has also roped in Mir as a brand ambassador alongside MMA legends Quinton Jackson and Tito Ortiz. In an interview, Mir expressed how important UFL's vision was to him:

"With a career spanning over twenty years, I know first-hand how important it is for the UFL to offer these benefits to fighters... I will continue to advocate for fighters and hope other promotions follow our lead in offering more to the men and women that have made combat sports so successful."

