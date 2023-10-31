When is Billy Joe Saunders's next fight? British boxer to return on rival's undercard

Billy Joe Saunders will reportedly be returning on the undercard of Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn.

'Superb' has been out of action since a fight with Canelo Alvarez in May 2021. That was the biggest fight of the British boxer's career to date, and it was very nearly his last. Through seven rounds, his movement and defense were giving the Mexican boxer some trouble.

However, that all changed with an eighth-round uppercut. Alvarez landed the shot cleanly, instantly handing Saunders a broken eye socket. He would fight until the end of the round, where he was forced to quit on his stool.

Since then, Billy Joe Saunders has been less than enthusiastic about a return to the ring. First stating that he likely wouldn't fight again, it seems that the British boxer eventually changed his mind. Earlier this year, Saunders told fans that he was preparing for a comeback.

Now, he has something of a target as well. Speaking to TalkSport, Saunders revealed that he would likely return on the undercard of Chris Eubank Jr. 'Next Gen' is expected to face longtime rival Conor Benn in late December.

While his current opponent isn't known, Saunders will likely get something of a tune-up. However, the former champion stated that his comeback bout would be likely finalized this week.

Billy Joe Saunders reacts to Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou

Whenever Billy Joe Saunders returns, he wants to make sure he's on his A-game, unlike Tyson Fury.

'The Gypsy King' made his return to the ring against Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia over the weekend. Despite entering as a massive favorite against 'The Predator', he was knocked down in round three.

From there, he had one of the toughest battles of his entire career. Fury was forced to clinch and jab his way to a controversial split-decision victory. In the interview with TalkSport, Billy Joe Saunders was asked about his friend's performance over the weekend.

In the interview, 'Superb' stated that he believed Fury was unfocused, which caused the bout to be closer than it should've been:

"To build up to a fight you need fear and everything has to be running through your head weeks before, you need that bit of fear inside you. And when you've got no nerves and no fear and everybody's in his ear saying he's gonna do this to him or do that, he's a novice, he can't fight, I think that plays a big part in it and I think Tyson wasn't geared up."