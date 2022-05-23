"He would be shunned from society" - When boxing journalist Radio Rahim told Joe Rogan the consequences of a possible Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight

Radio Rahim recently told Joe Rogan that he is not interested in seeing a fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.

Paul has been looking to take on 'Iron Mike' inside the ring for a while now. However, Radio Rahim stated that it would be a lose-lose situation.

To add to his point, the boxing journalist further stated that if Paul were to beat Tyson and make him look like an old man, society would never forgive him as the heavyweight legend is one of the biggest fan-favorite fighters in boxing.

While speaking to Joe Rogan on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, here's what he said:

"I think it'll be a terrible idea. A terrible idea... The problem with that fight, first of all, if he does beat Mike Tyson, we're going to hate him forever. He would be shunned from society."

Rogan reminded Rahim that it's still Mike Tyson and a moment of realization might hit Paul the way he didn't intend. Rahim added that if on the flipside, Tyson were to demolish 'The Problem Child', then the YouTuber's whole notion of being the cash cow of boxing would fail.

"And then if he goes in there and Tyson destroys him, then you've just ruined your whole premise for being a cash cow."

There's nothing official about the duo fighting anytime soon. However, rumors have long existed about Tyson battling either Jake Paul or his brother Logan. Fans will keep a close eye on how the situation unfolds in the near future.

Jake Paul says he will beat Floyd Mayweather and Anderson Silva on the same night

'The Problem Child' recently tweeted out that he is confident of beating Floyd Mayweather and Anderson Silva on the same night.

Mayweather recently defeated Don Moore in an exhibition fight in Abu Dhabi. 'The Spider', meanwhile, put on a show against Bruno Machado on the same card. Having seen both men's victories, Paul was clearly unimpressed, as he tweeted out:

"I would beat Floyd and Anderson in the same night"

Jake Paul @jakepaul I would beat Floyd and Anderson in the same night 🫠

Mayweather is arguably the greatest fighter to ever step inside the ring. Silva holds the same sort of stature in the sport of MMA and has made a phenomenal transition to boxing since departing the UFC in 2020.

With that said, Jake Paul's statement is a bold one, to say the least.

