When Brock Lesnar jokingly choked Joe Rogan for mispronouncing his name ahead of UFC debut on live TV

Brock Lesnar is one of the rare individuals who have achieved massive success in two different sports organizations - UFC and WWE. After he decided to make the switch from pro-wrestling to MMA, he had a chat with UFC commentator Joe Rogan during a fight event.

In the interview, Rogan mispronounced Lesnar's name, mistaking him for another MMA fighter Brock Larson. In response, the 46-year-old jokingly attempted to choke Rogan out during the interview.

You can watch the humorous interaction between Brock Lesnar and Joe Rogan below:

Expand Tweet

During his active days in MMA, Brock Lesnar was one of the biggest stars in the UFC. With just one professional fight under his belt, Lesnar made his UFC debut in 2008. He took on Frank Mir at UFC 81 and ended up on the losing side via first-round submission.

After a failed debut, the 46-year-old bounced back to score a dominant decision victory over Heath Herring at UFC 87. This earned him a title shot against Randy Couture at UFC 91. Lesnar rose to the occasion and defeated Couture by second-round knockout to become the new UFC heavyweight king.

Lesnar went on to successfully defend his throne against Frank Mir and Shane Carwin. After that, things went downhill as he suffered back-to-back knockout losses against Cain Velasquez and Alistair Overeem.

After his fight against Overeem in December 2011, Lesnar took a long break from the sport before returning in July 2016. He took on Mark Hunt at UFC 200 and defeated him via unanimous decision. The result was later turned to a no contest as Lesnar tested positive for banned substances. That was his last fight in the multi-billion dollar promotion.

Joe Rogan speaks about the possibilities regarding Brock Lesnar's MMA career

On several occasions, UFC commentator Joe Rogan has showered praise on Brock Lesnar for his physical talents as well as achievements in the UFC.

A few years ago, Rogan had a discussion about the 46-year-old with Tony Hinchcliffe and Brendan Schaub on his podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience. During the show, Rogan said that Lesnar had the potential to be an 'all-time great' in the sport.

The podcast host believed that if Lesnar started training in MMA in his early years and under the right coaches, he could have possibly done much more in the sport:

"If [Brock Lesnar] had the right coach and the right amount of time, like if he went to a Matt Hume or Firas Zahabi and they engineered his career from the beginning to the time he's beginning to be introduced to the UFC to the time he's being introduced to high-level competition, he could've been an all-time great."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments on Brock Lesnar from the 4:00 mark below: