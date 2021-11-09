Watch: When Colby Covington told a fan that showing humility "is not what sells"

Colby Covington is undoubtedly one of the best welterweights in the UFC. As well as his ability inside the cage, 'Chaos' has also become known for his trash talk and controversial interviews outside it.

Back in 2019, prior to his fight against Robbie Lawler, Colby Covington had an interaction with a few of his fans. While allowing them to pose for photos with him, Covington also let his supporters hold his interim title.

After seeing the gesture, one fan asked 'Chaos' to show more of his humble side to the people. Covington replied:

"That's not what sells."

Catch Colby Covington's interaction with his fans below:

Colby Covington is known for taking digs at other fighters even if they aren't set to enter the octagon with him or in the same division.

As a result, he has become one of the controversial figures in the UFC today. However, judging from the interaction with his fans, Covington undoubtedly has a lesser-known humble side to him.

Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington shared a moment of mutual respect in the octagon at UFC 268

At the conclusion of Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington's main event rematch at UFC 268, the two foes came face-to-face, shared a few words and shook hands.

Despite their ongoing feud, Usman admitted that he expected to share the moment in the cage despite their tense face-offs in the past. Speaking at the post-fight press conference, Usman said:

“I’m not surprised. We’ve shared pretty much an hour with each other inside that cage. I don’t care who you are, there’s a mutual respect that just comes alive. It’s the spirit of competition. The spirit of martial arts.

Catch Kamaru Usman's UFC 268 post-fight interview below:

After defeating Colby Covington twice, once via TKO and the other via unanimous decision, Kamaru Usman has proved that he is truly worthy of the belt in every respect.

Should Leon Edwards defeat Jorge Masvidal at UFC 269, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' will likely defend his gold against 'Rocky' next.

