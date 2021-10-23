When Conor McGregor accepted a 176lbs. catchweight super fight against Anderson Silva

Back in May 2020, former UFC featherweight and lightweight double-champion Conor McGregor took to Twitter to accept a catchweight superfight against middleweight G.O.A.T Anderson Silva.

Prior to that, 'The Notorious' had posted a tweet in which he admitted that while he regarded Anderson Silva as the no.1 MMA GOAT, he ranked himself second in the game.

Conor McGregor tweeted:

“The array of finishes, across 2 divisions, with champion status in 1, Anderson Silva is No.1 MMA GOAT. My array of finishes, across 3 divisions, with champion status in 2, I’m No.2. If not tied 1. However still active, No.1 is fully secured by career end. And easily.”

In response, 'The Spider' proposed the idea of a catchweight super fight to Conor McGregor. Silva, through an Instagram post (now deleted) wrote:

“I have an immense admiration for the great athlete Conor and I believe that a super fight would be something historic for the sport, neither of us need to prove anything to anyone; I believe UFC and sport fans would like to see this great martial (arts) show, testing my martial skills with him would be fantastic!!”

McGregor was quick to accept the proposal and tweeted the following:

Conor McGregor and Anderson Silva have both expressed a respectful desire to meet in the Octagon on several occasions.

Conor McGregor was recently charged with assaulting Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti

During a recent incident with MMA star Conor McGregor, Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti claimed he sustained a number of injuries.

According to Francesco Facchinetti, McGregor launched an unprovoked attack on Saturday at the St. Regis Hotel in Rome, injuring his face and neck. Facchinetti claims he was part of a group McGregor brought to the hotel for a party, but that when he and his friends decided they wanted to leave, McGregor reportedly lashed out, hitting him on the lips and nose.

Facchinetti also suffered a concussion and decided to pursue charges after talking about it with his wife and friends.

This is not McGregor's first face-off with the law. Prior to this, 'The Nightmare' had pleaded guilty to an assault charge in November 2019 after admitting to hitting a man at a bar in Dublin, Ireland.

