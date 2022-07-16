When did Conor McGregor break his leg, how long till it heals and potential UFC return date

Conor McGregor injured his leg when facing Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July last year. The Irishman has already returned to training, with the surgery seemingly going well without any issues after treatment.

It was reported that McGregor had returned to training at SBG Ireland earlier this month. The gym has been the Irishman's main source of training ahead of his MMA bouts for many years now. John Kavanagh is the Irishman's main coach and also runs the SBG Ireland gym.

Currently, McGregor doesn't have a fight booked within the UFC nor does the Irishman have another boxing bout planned. However, the former UFC champion was recently open to a rematch with Floyd Mayweather on social media.

The MMA star 'accepted' the rematch with Mayweather after rumors suggested a bout was close to being finalized between the two sporting icons. However, as of right now, a rematch hasn't been publicized.

Check out the tweet from talkSPORT's Michael Benson on McGregor 'accepting' Mayweather rematch:

If Conor McGregor wants to return to MMA, he won't be short of possible opponents, with many wanting to fight the Irishman in the UFC. The 34-year-old is said to be doing well in training and now has the all-clear to resume full-contact MMA-based training.

The Irishman has also shown interest in challenging for the welterweight belt and moving up a division to fight Kamaru Usman. The Nigerian-American is rated as the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC, which would make the bout highly dangerous for McGregor.

Watch McGregor speak about Usman here:

When did Conor McGregor last beat an active opponent in the UFC?

Despite Conor McGregor being the most famous fighter in the world of MMA, the Irishman hasn't beaten an active opponent within the UFC since overcoming Nate Diaz in 2016.

McGregor has wins over Donald Cerrone and Eddie Alvarez, but neither are currently fighting in the UFC. 'Cowboy' is now retired from MMA and Alvarez is currently competing in ONE Championship.

In his most recent outings with the promotion, Conor McGregor suffered back-to-back defeats against Dustin Poirier. Both fights didn't last longer than two rounds, with the last bout causing major damage to McGregor's leg, as mentioned above.

It's unknown what date or sport the Irishman will return to, but the signs are looking good given he's now back in full-time training.

