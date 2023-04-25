Conor McGregor recently gave his fans a glimpse of his upcoming documentary 'McGregor Forever', which is set to be released on Netflix on May 17. The four-part series will feature a deeper analysis of his time in the UFC over the past few years and will include a probe into his injuries and recovery.

'The Notorious' is set to make his highly anticipated return to action sometime later this year after being sidelined for over two years due to a nasty leg injury suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Interestingly, the teaser posted by the Irishman begins with a behind-the-scenes piece-to-camera interview of McGregor in the hospital with his leg in a cast, opening up about his mental state when the horrific leg fracture happened in the octagon. Conor McGregor posted the clip on Instagram, captioning:

"You heard it here first. My brand new documentary series McGregor Forever is coming to @Netflix on May 17! The only place to hear my true story, which is just getting started!"

Watch the full video below:

The former two-division champion had also previously confirmed that he would be the executive producer for the docuseries show. The documentary aims to showcase the Irishman's effort and commitment to get to where he is today and will also focus on McGregor's conflicts in and out of the octagon.

According to reports, each episode will be an hour long, and the show is expected to generate considerable hype for McGregor's return on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) later in May. Conor McGregor will reprise his role as a coach on the UFC's hit reality show opposite firebrand lightweight contender Michael Chandler before they fight in the cage sometime later this year.

