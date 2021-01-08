When Conor McGregor showed his humble side after hearing Muhammad Ali comparisons

Conor McGregor humbly admits that he cannot be compared to Muhammad Ali in any sense. A great admirer of Ali, McGregor rejected comparisons made by the UFC president Dana White.

In one of the many press conferences made ahead of UFC 229, where McGregor would fight Khabib Nurmagomedov, The Notorious was asked about his opinion on the association established by White. The UFC boss had said earlier that "Conor McGregor surpassed Muhammad Ali's mental welfare."

McGregor started his answer by thanking White for the kind words and the work that the UFC boss has put into the promotion. McGregor believes that White has gone above and beyond to elevate MMA to its current level.

"Thank you so much, Dana. I appreciate your kind words. I also have nothing but good things to say about you. You are an 'OG' of the fight game; the work you have put in over the years to get this sport to each pinnacle... Honestly, you don't get enough credit that you truly deserve," said Conor McGregor. "Even this new ESPN deal that we got. Like, when Lorenzo [Fertitta] bailed out on us, I was like, 'wow, that's... I wasn't sure what would happen, and then when the ESPN deal [was] done, I was like, 'you [Dana White] are a true pioneer and an OG of the fight game.' And it is an honor to be up here doing business with you. I know we have had our ups and downs and a wild relationship, but it is an honor, brother, alright? Thank you so much."

The deal with ESPN started in 2019 with Francis Ngannou versus Cain Velazquez being the headliner for that night. The pact grants ESPN 30 UFC Fight Night events a year for the next five years and reportedly cost the Disney Channel around $1.5 billion.

Conor McGregor does not think he is at the same level as Muhammad Ali

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor

In the sequence of his answer, Conor McGregor detailed why he could not ever be compared to the great Muhammad Ali.

"Thank you [Dana White] for them kind words about Muhammad Ali, and always: You tell the truth, no matter what you tell the truth, like me also. So, [what] he is saying about Muhammad Ali in the mental warfare, I respect, and I appreciate that," said Conor McGregor. "But, Muhammad Ali is a special, special individual I do not... I am not even close to that man's greatness. The things that he has done throughout his career. He is a special individual, and to be even... even [to] have my name next to that man is truly a truly proud moment for me, so thank you all, but I cannot compare myself to that great man."

