When Conor McGregor took a jab at Tiger Woods following the golfer's DUI arrest

Five years ago, Conor McGregor did not shy away from mocking Tiger Woods after the legendary golfer's DUI arrest. Woods was arrested in 2017 after being found asleep at the wheel in a running Mercedes car in Jupiter, Florida.

According to police reports, the iconic American was speaking in a slurry manner and did not know where he was. Likely taking a dig at the golfer, McGregor uploaded a photo wearing shoes and socks that bore the logo of a tiger. Jibing at Woods' arrest, 'The Notorious' wrote in the caption:

"A lion would never act the bollox. But a tiger wood."

A toxicology report later revealed that Tiger Woods had five drugs in his system –Hydrocodone, an opioid pain medication; Hydromorphone, another type of painkiller; Alprazolam, an anxiety drug also under the brand name Xanax; Zolpidem, a sleep drug also under the brand name Ambien; and Delta-9 carboxy THC, which is found in marijuana.

The five-time Masters champion later pleaded guilty to the charge of reckless driving. He also agreed to undergo a 12-month probation diversionary program for first-time offenders and pay a $250 fine.

Conor McGregor wants a title shot on his return

Conor McGregor is coming off back-to-back losses against Dustin Poirier and is on a long layoff due to a broken leg. Currently ranked No.9 in the UFC lightweight division, 'The Notorious' hasn't won a fight at 155 lbs since 2016.

Nevertheless, the Irishman wants a title shot upon his return to the octagon. Charles Oliveira, the reigning lightweight champ, is set to make his next title defense against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 in May. However, McGregor believes Oliveira would be wise to choose him over Gaethje.

The former two-division champion was recently in attendance at Bellator 275 in his home country of Ireland. When asked about the potential matchup between Oliveira and Gaethje, McGregor told Severe MMA:

“Is it though? It’s not announced. I don’t know either, I’ve heard. Maybe if the man [Charles Oliveira] is wise you will give it a month or two. July seems okay for me, I can’t say too early, but if I’m sparring April, May, June, July. I could slap the head of most of these guys by the end of April, you know what I’m saying. My first spar could be a fight.”

Watch Conor McGregor's interview with Severe MMA below:

