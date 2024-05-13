When Conor McGregor and Tyson Fury exchanged online jabs after 'The Gypsy King' praised Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor and Tyson Fury are two of the biggest names in combat sports today. One time, the two superstars got into an argument on social media and started to trade insults.

It all started in February 2022 when Fury uploaded a post featuring an image of McGregor's arch-nemesis, Khabib Nurmagomedov. In the post, 'The Gypsy King' praised the Dagestani for his achievements and commended him for retiring as a champion.

The post did not go down well with the Irishman, who responded with an expletive-laden rant against Fury.

Check out Conor McGregor's response to Tyson Fury's post below:

The beef did not stop there. Fury fired back by bringing up McGregor's altercation with an elderly man at the pub.

'The Notorious' continued to hurl expletives at 'The Gypsy King' on social media.

The McGregor-Nurmagomedov rivalry was one of the ugliest in UFC history. In the lead-up to their showdown, 'The Notorious' left no stone unturned, and unleashed assault after assault against Nurmagomedov, even hurling insults at his family and his religion.

They finally locked horns at UFC 229 in October 2018. The event was held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Nevada. 'The Eagle' proved himself to be the better fighter that night as he scored a fourth-round submission victory.

After the contest, Nurmagomedov jumped over the octagon to attack McGregor's friend and teammate Dillon Danis, leading to an all-out brawl between the two teams.

Both Tyson Fury and Conor McGregor will return to action soon

Tyson Fury will return to action on May 18, and will take on Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed heavyweight title clash. The event will be held at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Fury's last fight was against Francis Ngannou at the same venue in October 2023. The bout turned out to be a razor-close affair that ended with a split-decision victory for 'The Gypsy King.'

Conor McGregor, on the other hand, is all set to compete at the UFC 303 event on June 29. He will go up against Michael Chandler in a welterweight scrap. The event will be held during International Fight Week and the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada will serve as the venue.

