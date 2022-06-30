"Speak on my skills as a father?" - When Conor McGregor vowed to "butcher" Justin Gaethje

Conor McGregor's antics outside the octagon are just as famed as his exploits within it. His social media persona includes a no-holds-barred Twitter account where he comes through utterly unfiltered to the world. One such memorable moment was his fiery retort to Justin Gaethje back in 2020.

Upon demanding a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov in Moscow, McGregor received a reply from Justin Gaethje. 'The Highlight' tore into his lightweight rival, calling him a "tool" and commentin on his relationship as a father and husband.

Check out Gaethje's tweet below:

Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 @Justin_Gaethje @TheNotoriousMMA you’re a tool. You have lost everything already. You are a shit human, father, and husband. Fuck you. you’re a tool. You have lost everything already. You are a shit human, father, and husband. Fuck you. @TheNotoriousMMA 😂 you’re a tool. You have lost everything already. You are a shit human, father, and husband. Fuck you.

The Irishman waited for more than half a year before bringing it up again. The former lightweight champion did not appreciate his fatherhood being remarked upon and sounded off. An incensed McGregor lashed out at Gaethje in the aftermath of his win against Tony Ferguson to become the interim lightweight champion:

"Justin, there is no danger in a man that hugs legs, we all know. Try and dance around what the real threat is here all you want. I am going to f**king butcher you. Your teeth. I’m going to put them on a f**king necklace. Speak on my skills as a father? You are f**king dead."

This was the Irishman's scathing tweet directed at Justin Gaethje:

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Justin, there is no danger in a man that hugs legs, we all know. Try and dance around what the real threat is here all you want.

I am going to fucking butcher you.

Your teeth. I’m going to put them on a fucking necklace.

Speak on my skills as a father?

You are fucking dead. Justin, there is no danger in a man that hugs legs, we all know. Try and dance around what the real threat is here all you want. I am going to fucking butcher you. Your teeth. I’m going to put them on a fucking necklace.Speak on my skills as a father? You are fucking dead.

However, the altercation was not the last of the feud between the two.

Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje are still at a crossroads

Although Conor McGregor has fought sporadically in the past few years, Gaethje has continued his ascension within the lightweight division. This has not stopped the two from skirmishing with each other outside the octagon.

'The Notorious' pounced on Gaethje's loss to Charles Oliveira and called out 'The Highlight' for getting submitted. He accused him of pretense in a tweet that read:

“This absolute clown! The aul pretend to be asleep after he tapped as well lol. Jackass"

McGregor later deleted the tweet but not before fans caught on. Gaethje has not held himself back either. The former interim champion has repeatedly expressed his intent to square off against the former double-champ. Just as his tweet toed the line of professionalism, Gaethje's plans for a potential fight are also nefarious.

Prior to his match against Oliveira, he hinted at the possibility of fighting the Irishman if he became champion. All the while, maintaining that no love was lost between the two since their earliest tiffs. He said on the FULL SEND podcast:

"If Conor McGregor’s there, then I think he’s just as rightfully available. I want that opportunity to take him away from this sport forever.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far