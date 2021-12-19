When Cub Swanson defeated Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier in back-to-back fights

Cub Swanson is considered to be a legend in the sport of MMA. 'Killer' has been competing in the UFC for more than a decade and has fought several big names during his stint.

After losing his UFC debut against Ricardo Lamas in November 2011, Swanson went on an incredible six-fight win streak in the promotion. What makes this streak so special today is the fact that during this run, 'Killer' scored back-to-back victories against current lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and the current number two ranked 155-pounder Dustin Poirier.

'Killer' fought Oliveira in a catchweight bout at UFC 152. Swanson made quick work of the current champ by finishing him in the opening round via TKO. The performance earned the 38-year-old a 'Knockout of the Night' bonus.

Watch Cub Swanson's knockout of Charles Oliveira at UFC 152 below:

Swanson's next fight came against Poirier in February 2013. The fight went the distance and ended with a unanimous decision victory for the 38-year-old.

Catch Cub Swanson's fight against Dustin Poirier below:

Oliveira and 'The Diamond' recently competed for the lightweight title in the main event of UFC 269. Poirier got the better of the Brazilian in the opening round but Oliveira bounced back in the next round and dominated Poirier on the ground.

The fight ended in the third-round when 'Do Bronx' got a hold of the Louisiana native's back and submitted him with a rear naked choke.

Cub Swanson scored his 13th UFC victory on December 18

On December 18, Cub Swanson proved that he still has a lot left in the tank as he scored an impressive victory against Darren Elkins at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus.

In the opening round, 'Killer' landed a brilliant spinning wheel kick on Elkins that marked the beginning of the end of the fight. With this impressive win, Swanson now has a total of 13 wins in the multi-billion dollar promotion.

