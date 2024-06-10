"When Dana retires, he's next, for sure" - Fans praise Hunter Campbell after new behind-the-scenes UFC show displays his stellar matchmaking efforts

Hunter Campbell has been with the UFC since joining the promotion as an Executive Vice President and General Counsel in Jan. 2017. By April 2019, he was promoted to Chief Business Officer. Despite being described as one of the most important people within the company, Campbell rarely speaks publicly.

Fans have gotten a closer look at his work thanks to the Roku series Fight Inc: Inside the UFC. @BenTheBaneDavis recently took to X to label Campbell as the greatest of all time, stating:

"If the UFC Roku show proved anything it’s that this man is the GOAT"

Fans reacted to the tweet by praising the promotional Chief Business Officer for his work. @robertogrrd believes that Campbell will be the one to take the reins as the promotional frontman when Dana White inevitably retires:

"When Dana retires, he's next, for sure"

@DovySimuMMA labeled him as a master manipulator:

"Bro is the master manipulator"

@Heredeamimujer is hoping that White retires sooner rather than later:

"Can't wait for Dana to finally be gone and for the UFC to do something other than stagnate"

@rearteep shared that Campbell and White work off of one another, bringing the best out in each other:

"Without Dana he won't be as effective. They are using Good cop, bad cop tactics."

Hunter Campbell persuaded Aljamain Sterling to take Sean O'Malley fight

Hunter Campbell has largely remained behind the scenes. The new Roku series Fight Inc: Inside the UFC has given fans a closer look at what he does in his role with the promotion.

One such glimpse came as he convinced Aljamain Sterling to make a quick turnaround to defend his title against Sean O'Malley at UFC 292, stating:

"I just want you and I to be on the same page, which is if you don't want to fight, 'Aljo', you don't have to fight. I'm not forcing y ou to f**king fight... I can tell you during your f**king peak, you've looked incredible and it's just this opportunity for you to take his audience that he has built in and introduce you to them, but instead of using the platform and the increased media coverage, it's almost like you're working against it."

Campbell's comments worked as Sterling eventually agreed to a three-month turnaround after defeating Henry Cejudo via split decision at UFC 288. He returned at UFC 292, losing the bantamweight title to O'Malley via second-round TKO.