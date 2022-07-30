"Could you imagine if I said that?" - When Dana White harshly criticized Bob Arum after pay comments

Dana White and boxing promoters are usually two types of people that don't mix well, and this was made very clear during the season finale of the Contender Series over a year ago. The UFC president went on a furious rant about Bob Arum and the way he works with his boxers.

Arum had allegedly said that with the amount of money he'd lost working with Terence Crawford, he could build a house in Beverly Hills. White laughed at the statement during a press conference, going on to say:

"You imagine if I said that. Are you f***ing kidding me? You guys would murder me if I said that, I'd never hear the end of that."

The topic then shifted to fighter pay after Arum's alleged discomfort with the amount of money he's lost while working with Crawford. Dana White, at this point, was furious and didn't hold back when speaking about the boxing promoter.

The UFC offers a wide-range of payments for fighters, which can vary from the low thousands for newcomers to millions per fight for the top stars. All fighters also have the opportunity to earn bonuses during their bouts.

White suggested that he would never complain about having to pay even his biggest earners like Conor McGregor and that it's Arum's job to make sure his fighters are being paid:

"Imagine me going, 'Oh, I've got to pay McGregor this much money. I could of built a house in Beverly Hills.' Shut the f**k up, you f***ing scumbag. Pay your f***ing fighter what you owe him, that's your job!"

"He's one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time" - Dana White praises Tyson Fury despite shutting down possible Francis Ngannou matchup

Despite Dana White gladly co-promoting the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather exhibition match back in 2017, the UFC president isn't keen on Francis Ngannou facing Tyson Fury in the ring.

White only had positive things to say about the heavyweight boxing champion, but doesn't believe a fight between Ngannou and 'The Gypsy King' should happen. He told TMZ Sports.

"He's [Tyson Fury] one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, going in against one of my MMA guys. We've saw this movie before."

Both Ngannou and Fury have appeared keen to get a boxing bout scheduled, but the hype around the matchup has since died down. The UFC champion is currently recovering from an MCL and ACL injury, while Fury announced his "retirement" not too long ago, and has since hinted towards a matchup with Anthony Joshua..

