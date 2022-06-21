"This is going to f***ing crush him" - When Dana White wanted Donald Cerrone to retire

In September 2020, Donald Cerrone was seemingly at risk of losing his place in the UFC. Back then, Dana White had stated that he wanted to have a conversation with the MMA legend.

The comments came after Cerrone drew with Niko Price at UFC Vegas 11, a result that was later overturned after Price tested positive for carboxy THC. While White was speaking to the press, he stated:

"For him (Cerrone) tonight, the win for him tonight, he was on his way out in the first 30 seconds of the first round. He fought back, he’s tough, he’s durable. I love ‘Cowboy,’ and I know this is going to f*cking crush him and break his heart, but it’s time to have a conversation with him."

Not including the Niko Price no-contest, Donald Cerrone is currently on a five-fight losing streak in the UFC. The organization usually only gives fighters three losses. However, due to Cerrone's legend in the UFC, he's been given extra time to recover.

'Cowboy' is clearly loved by White, and the UFC president is still trying to get Cerrone a fight. White tried to set up a bout between Cerrone and Joe Lauzon, however, he has since given up after the fight was cancelled multiple times.

Donald Cerrone made his UFC debut in 2011, when beating Paul Kelly at UFC 126. His first defeat came against a young Nate Diaz, but 'Cowboy' only lost via decision.

The 39-year-old has many legendary wins and losses during his time in the organization. However, you'd have to imagine that one or two more losses would finally result in Cerrone being cut from the UFC.

Who trains at Donald Cerrone's BMF Ranch?

Besides Donald Cerrone, the BMF Ranch also helps train two other MMA fighters. In Edgewood, New Mexico, Juan Gonzalez and Gilbert Urbina are also training at the ranch.

Gonzalez is also said to be training at Luttrell/Yee MMA & Fitness but Urbina solely trains at the BMF Ranch. Urbina has appeared twice in The Ultimate Fighter and made his UFC debut against Bryan Battle at UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze.

Gonzalez is 38 years old and is yet to fight in a major organization. 'The Demon' is currently competing in multiple local organizations, but recently fought at Colorado Combat Club 11.

Neither fighter is currently at Cerrone's level in MMA, however, Urbina is a young up-and-comer who is most-likely learning a lot from the UFC veteran. Perhaps after his UFC career, Cerrone could become a coach using his BMF Ranch to train young fighters?

